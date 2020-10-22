JFF2020 postponed to January 2021 with new name

The annual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2020 which is set to return in November (postponed from October) has been postponed further to January 2021 and will now be called as JFF 2020 PLUS ONE.

The Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) together with Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has decided on the postponement due to the worrying spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

Despite that, the special season of Japanese films will still continue with a series of items in store to keep everyone excited before the main Festival at GSC finally begins early next year.

The dedicated page JFF Remote Films on the official JFF 2020 PLUS ONE website will be introducing two “remote films” which was created entirely remotely during the lockdown, together with an interview with director YUKISADA Isao.

JFF Plus: Online Festival is also scheduled to begin from 20 to 29 November, bringing you a series of titles from the past Festivals together with some new titles you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home.

Further details on the online festival will be announced in early November.

The new showtimes for JFF 2020 PLUS ONE at the participating GSC cinemas in January 2021 will be announced in mid-December.

A complete listing of film synopses and general information are available at jfkl.org.my/events/jff-2020 and gsc.com.my.

Check out the list of shows at JFF 2020 PLUS ONE HERE

JFF PLUS: ONLINE FESTIVAL

Duration: 20 – 29 November

URL: https://jff.jpf.go.jp/

NEW SCREENING DATES

(open to public with ticket purchase)

Klang Valley

7 – 13 January 2021

GSC Mid Valley, GSC 1 Utama&

GSC NU Sentral

Penang

14 – 17 January 2021

GSC Gurney Plaza

Johor Bahru

21 – 24 January 2021

GSC Paradigm Mall JB

Kuching & Kota Kinabalu

28 – 31 January 2021

GSC CityONE Megamall &

GSC Suria Sabah

TICKETING

Tickets will be sold at RM 9.50 and can be purchased two days before the first day of screening at each region via GSC Box Office, GSC Ticketing Kiosk, GSC e-payment at gsc.com.my or GSC Mobile Apps.