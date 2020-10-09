JFKL to host dance and music workshops online for elderly with dementia

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare did a survey and found that one in five seniors over the age of 65 in Japan will suffer from dementia by 2025. In order to manage this issue, the Japanese General Association torindo has been holding dance workshops and dance performances as a form of therapy. The workshops and performances are run by choreographer/ dancer Jareo Osamu in collaboration with elderly residents, facility staff, and local residents since 2009 at the Graceville Maizuru nursing home for the elderly in Maizuru City, Kyoto.

Kamal Sabran

Over in Malaysia, the percentage of people suffering from dementia has been increasing every year. Fortunately, Malaysian sound artist Kamal Sabran has been researching the possibility of using music as a form of therapy for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jareo Osamu and Kamal Sabran together with co-organiser the Japan Foundation KL (JFKL) will be conducting the Totsu-Totsu Dance Online workshops for the elderly with dementia via video recordings. The sessions will be followed by roundtable discussions with participation of guests from various fields as follows:

Clockwise from top R-L: Jareo Osamu, Okui Lala, Fujinami Tsutomu, Ito Asa and Kamal Sabran

Okui Lala

Ito Asa

Fujinami Tsutomu