JFKL to host dance and music workshops online for elderly with dementia

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare did a survey and found that one in five seniors over the age of 65 in Japan will suffer from dementia by 2025. In order to manage this issue, the Japanese General Association torindo has been holding dance workshops and dance performances as a form of therapy.
The workshops and performances are run by choreographer/ dancer Jareo Osamu in collaboration with elderly residents, facility staff, and local residents since 2009 at the Graceville Maizuru nursing home for the elderly in Maizuru City, Kyoto.
Over in Malaysia, the percentage of people suffering from dementia has been increasing every year. Fortunately, Malaysian sound artist Kamal Sabran has been researching the possibility of using music as a form of therapy for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jareo Osamu and Kamal Sabran together with co-organiser the Japan Foundation KL (JFKL) will be conducting the Totsu-Totsu Dance Online workshops for the elderly with dementia via video recordings.
The sessions will be followed by roundtable discussions with participation of guests from various fields as follows:
Panelists:
- Jareo Osamu (Dancer/ Choreographer)
- Kamal Sabran (Sound artist/Lecturer from School of the Arts, Universiti Sains Malaysia)
- Fujinami Tsutomu (Professor of Intelligent Informatics, Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)
- Ito Asa (Aesthete/ Associate Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology)
- Okui Lala (Visual Artist/ Cultural Worker)
- Mori Mariko (Art Producer/ torindo Representative Director) [Moderator]
There will be consecutive interpretation in English and Japanese for the discussion. Participation is free but prior registration is required.
Event details
When?
1 November 2020 (Sunday)
1pm to 3.45pm (Malaysian time)
Where?
Online via Youtube Live (link will be delivered to registrants)
Schedule
[First half: 1pm to 2.15pm]
Speakers: Jareo Osamu, Kamal Sabran, Fujinami Tsutomu
- An introduction to the two artists' activities, along with a video #1 of the online workshop held in September by Osamu Jareo and Kamal Sabran.
- The effects of dance and music on the elderly with dementia and its possibilities in
the field of elderly care
- Q&A session
[Second half: 2:30pm - 3:45pm]
Speakers: Jareo Osamu, Kamal Sabran, Ito Asa, Okui Lala
- Introducing video #2 of the online workshop held in September by Jareo Osamu and Kamal Sabran.
- On the possibilities of online art expression with elderly people across boundaries
REGISTRATION
By Google Form
https://forms.gle/Eg4FU7e2dbT3GFbp7
By Peatix
https://torindo-event-totsu-en.peatix.com/
For more info, visit jfkl.org.my/events/totsu-totsu-dance-online/.