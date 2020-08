When news of terrorism filled newspapers worldwide in the past few years, many wondered what drove people to join extremists and commit atrocities.

This Thursday, August 6th, the documentary on iWonder titled Jihad Jane delves into a captivating tale of two American women’s descent into terrorism, covering the dark and damaged pasts that paved their way to radicalisation and the trail of shock and disbelief they left in their wake.

In March 2010, two American women, including one who named herself ‘Jihad Jane’ were taken into custody as part of a number of high-profile arrests in Waterford, Ireland.

In 2014, Jihad Jane, real name Colleen LaRose, a blonde, blue-eyed woman from suburban Philadelphia, was convicted of conspiracy to murder a Swedish artist who drew a cartoon of the prophet Muhammad.