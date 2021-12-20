$!JMC Vigus Pro: Stylish, Versatile, Capable, Affordable

This gem ticks all the boxes for those looking for a pick-up truck that is capable and stylish yet affordable

IF you are in the market for a pick-up truck, the all-new JMC Vigus Pro is definitely worthy of serious consideration. The reasons why you should at least drop by a JMC dealership and try it out are its stylish looks, premium engineering, admirable all-road dynamics and outstanding safety features, all in an affordable package. Stylishly sleek. The stylish exterior is always the first thing anyone would notice and the JMC Vigus sets an aggressive tone with its front-end styling, highlighted by a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, slim headlamps and distinctive C-shape LED daytime running lights which also accentuate the profile of the front bumper, finished off with a lower bumper guard. The aggressive theme continues on the sides with flared overfenders in body colour, while a prominent character line runs from the front door through to the 3D tail-lamps. Its rugged looks are further enhanced by a distinctive moulding on the lower tailgate which complements the sporty design of the rear bumper. A step is incorporated in the rear bumper to ease access to the Vigus Pro’s spacious cargo bed. The Vigus Pro comes complete with a stylish sports bar featuring an integrated high-mount third brake lamp, together with side steps, auto-folding wing mirrors with LED indicators and two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

As a value topper, official JMC Vigus Pro local distributor Angka-Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) is offering a limited promotion of a 17-inch alloy wheels upgrade with no extra cost at the time of writing. Premium engineering The JMC Vigus Pro was developed with premium engineering and has proven itself as the second best-selling pick-up truck in the Chinese market and has received good reviews since its local launch in mid-October 2021. Beneath its bonnet is an advanced 2.0-litre turbocharged Puma diesel engine featuring a high-pressure common-rail fuel injection system, variable geometry turbocharger, intercooler and exhaust gas recirculation cooler bypass valve to produce 139hp at 3,600rpm and 340Nm from 1,500rpm to 2,600rpm. The turbodiesel engine is mated to an advanced eight-speed ZF automatic transmission system renowned for its smooth performance and efficiency. This advanced transmission, which is also a preferred option by many luxury car brands, is equipped with an electronic gear selector with manual shift mode function. This powertrain combination returns an impressive fuel consumption figures of 7.8 litres per 100km (UNECE R101 testing), making the Vigus Pro one of the most fuel-efficient one-tonne pick-up trucks currently sold in Malaysia.

Superior traction The Vigus Pro comes with an admirable all-road dynamics to provide stability and driveability on various challenging surfaces. Built on a robust ladder frame base, it has a maximum load of 850kg, with a rigid structure designed to absorb impact forces in various situations and in the event of a crash. The front suspension is a fully-independent double-wishbone type with a reinforced stabiliser bar, while the rear rests on a solid axle with leaf springs for superior load-bearing capability and durability. Off-road performance is governed by a 4WD system developed by BorgWarner; users can easily switch between 2WD, 4WD and low-range 4WD modes via a rotary dial to cater to changing surface conditions. The rear axle is also fitted with an Eaton limited-slip differential lock, which is able to channel torque to the wheel with superior traction when wheel slippage is detected. Additionally, the Vigus Pro is also equipped with Hill Start Assist. It also comes with the Descent Control system which automatically modulates the vehicle’s braking when going downhill on steep slopes (up to 8km/h) thus allowing the driver to focus on manoeuvring the truck descending a difficult terrain. Contemporary safety features The JMC Vigus Pro comes with an impressive array of modern features covering safety and other convenience currently found in vehicles within its segment and also in many luxury cars. Other than the aforementioned Hill Start Assist and Descent Control, it has the following safety features: - Front and rear proximity sensors- - Rear-view camera - Side mirror heater/demister - Automatic On/Off headlights - Remote-controlled power windows and side mirrors - Speed-sensing door lock - Automatic, rain-sensing windshield wipers - Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) - Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with traction control - Dual front airbags - Four-wheel disc brakes.

Remarkable driving experience, luxurious features With a tastefully-designed interior, the Vigus Pro is equipped with some modern features and conveniences, all stacked up for a memorable driving experience. It comes with an infotainment system showcasing an eight-inch colour touch-screen which is also integrated with the reverse camera, Bluetooth connectivity and MP5 video playback. The multi-functional steering wheel has controls for the infotainment system, cruise control and voice calls via Bluetooth connection. The leather-wrapped two-spoke design wheel also comes with paddle shifters. One of the main highlights of the cabin is the first-in-class electronic gearshift selector, a feature normally found in premium cars which now can be found in the Vigus Pro, a pick-up truck priced below RM100,000. Compared to traditional automatic gear levers, the electronic gear selector sits compact and neat on the centre console and requires less effort when selecting “Drive” or to engage “Park”, with the automatic transmission also allowing the driver to manually change gears via the electronic selector and steering wheel gearshift paddles. Another very useful feature in the JMC Vigus Pro is the storage space under the rear seat.

Angka-Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) Angka-Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) is a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (WTCH) and a member of Tan Chong Group with stellar experience in sales and distribution, assembly and manufacturing parts in the automotive industry. As a member of the renowned group, ATM has a strong foundation within the industry and experienced manpower to lead the distribution of one of the most successful China brands into the Malaysian market. JMC, on the other hand, is one of the established vehicle brands in China and a manufacturer of a leading American automobile company. It is listed in the Top 100 World Auto Brands with an array of other awards.