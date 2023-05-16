$!Join the Heineken Ghosted Bar experience

Upon arriving at the participating outlets, guests can use the Ghosted Bar Command Centre to invite a friend that has been ghosting them to come to the outlet. If the friend accepts, they will receive an exclusive #WorkResponsibly Grab code for the ride over. In the meantime, at the bar, guests can monitor their friend’s ETA and approximate location via the Command Centre. Upon arrival, the entire group gets to enjoy a complimentary bucket of Heineken as well as a unique Heineken serving ritual experience.

The campaign is brought to life through a series of ‘Ghosted Bar’ outlet experiences, in which Heineken hopes to encourage Malaysian employees to prioritise a better work-life balance. The outlet experiences will be taking place at selected bars across Malaysia for a month-long period. At the experiences, Heineken offers engaging activities that bring to life the #WorkResponsibly notion while allowing friends to reconnect with one another.

Heineken is on a mission to encourage Malaysians to stop ghosting their friends. This is why the brand recently launched ‘The Ghosted Bar’, a campaign encouraging Malaysians to #WorkResponsibly. Based on a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Heineken, it was discovered that 41% of employees in Malaysia have ‘ghosted’ their friends due to work obligations, whilst 91% of Malaysians believe that having a good social life helps with managing stress levels at work.

The excitement doesn’t end there, as they will also be entitled to take part in the Heineken Live Draw where they stand to win a variety of prizes worth a total of RM100,000. Speaking of prizes, ‘Good Vibes Festival Squad Goals’ tickets, exclusive Heineken Dining experiences and even exclusive Heineken Private Birthday Party experiences, are up for grabs! What’s more, guests and their ‘unghosted’ friends can also capture their experience at the Unghosted Moments photo booth, and even share it on social media.

“Heineken wants to encourage working responsibly by reminding employees to not to ‘ghost’ their friends because of work. We hope that this campaign inspires employees to clock off on time and prioritise their social life. With the month-long outlet activations, the brand aims to get fans to reach out to ‘ghosting’ friends to share the Heineken ‘Ghosted Bar’ experience together,” said Willemijn Sneep, Head of Marketing at Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

Alongside the exciting activities lined up, fans can also create a personalized GIF to send a friend as a reminder to #WorkResponsibly via the online Ghost Generator. More information on ways to generate the GIF can be found here.

For more information on the ‘Ghosted Bar’ experiences, to register, and/or to find out more details about the ‘Ghosted Bar’, visit ghostedbar.heineken.com. The experiences will take place on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 9th May to 31st May between 6pm and 10pm, at selected bars in Penang, Ipoh, the Klang Valley and Johor regions.

HEINEKEN Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.

*Heineken and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.