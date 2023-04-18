Joint health care ambassador GLY has successfully launched a “Let’s MOVEON GLY 3v3 Badminton Showdown”

THE 3V3 badminton tournament, “Let’s MOVEON GLY 3V3 Badminton Showdown”, coorganised by Malaysia’s food technology brand “Wellous” and sports resource website,

“Wellsport” was successfully launched on April 15th 2023 at Vanity Atrium, in Sunway Velocity Mall.

The focus was on joint health and promoting parent-child communication, and the organiser, Olympic silver medallist Goh Liu Ying said that it was the second time a 3V3 badminton tournament had been organised.

Goh said holding such an event in a mall held many challenges, as the uncontrollable lighting and wind direction made the game more challenging as it affected the player’s ability to maintain concentration.

“It is a rare sporting event, and it is a badminton tournament that combines singles, doubles and 3V3 forms,” said Goh, who had been involved in a variety of badminton activities since her retirement from competitive badminton.

Even though 3V3 had not entered international professional badminton tournaments, Goh said she was enthusiastic about the tournament and current national badminton players, Ng Tze Yong, Goh Jin Wei and Shevon Jemie Lai had participated in the event at Sunway Velocity Mall.

At the media interview, Goh said she was optimistic that Chen Tan Jie and Toh Ee Wei, members of the young mixed doubles team would be given the opportunity to compete and qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“Currently, three or four mixed doubles teams in China, who are co-operating to qualify for the Olympic Games and foster healthy competition throughout the Paris Olympic points cycle. This is a positive development, perhaps everyone will do better as a result,” she said.

In relation to upcoming major tournaments, Including the Cambodian 2023 South Asian Games, Goh believed that it would not be easy for the Malaysian badminton team to achieve the results they desired due to strong competition from Indonesia.

In addition, Goh claimed that many professional athletes had been involved in the “Road to Gold” initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to win Malaysia’s first Olympic Gold medal.

Goh also reminded the public to pay attention to joint health and to communicate and enjoy the time with their children.

“These days people are more conscious on their health, especially joint health and lack of exercise is one of the causes of joint health. Therefore, the organisers of the GLY 3V3 tournament hope to encourage all Malaysians to improve their joint health with the theme, “Let’s MOVEON.”