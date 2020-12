10. How You Like That – BLACKPINK

According to JOOX’s 2020 Music Annual Review, JOOX users in Malaysia’s total streaming time is equivalent to watching all entries in a superhero film series 1.2 million times . These music lovers also listen to around 20 songs per day on average. Unsurprisingly, the most streaming times are on Fridays and Saturdays.

This is reflected in JOOX’s 2020 Music Annual Review which showed the latest insights about Malaysian music lovers’ habits and tastes this year in a pandemic.

Music lovers love the music app JOOX because the app does not only let them listen to their favourite tunes but also lets the fans interact with their idols and stream both local and international live music shows.

JOOX is also a music lover’s haven because JOOX has an extensive music library of over 30 million tracks which can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere.

One of JOOX’s popular feature is the Quick Sing feature which allows music fans to sing and dance to the chorus of their favourite songs. To date, over 880,000 karaoke songs have been added to JOOX over the past year!

Among the Top 5 Most Sung Songs are:

Top 1: Peluang Kedua – Nabila Razali

Top 2: Sakit – Zynakal YonnyBoii

Top 3: Cinta Sejati – Bunga Citra Lestari

Top 4: Hanya Rindu- Andmesh Kamaleng

Top 5: Sumpah – Naim Daniel

JOOX has prepared many concerts and programs throughout the year too. In total, JOOX has streamed nearly 473 live shows. In March, JOOX collaborated with Universal Music Group to create a two-day “Stay Home, Stay Tuned” Live session.

In the event, a group of popular and up-and –coming local artists from the music label delivered a “marathon style” music performance on JOOX Live from evening till midnight.

When it comes to the love of fans for their idols, these active users have clocked more than 7.4 million likes and 3.4 million comments in the whole year. A group of loyal listeners also like giving gifts to show their support. Malaysian users have also given out gifts more than 8.8 million JOOX coins this year too.

Just for Malaysian Kpop fans, JOOX has exclusively broadcasted a variety of Kpop content such as the 29th Seoul Music Awards, the popular Korean talent show I-LAND, and the annual Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

JOOX also launched its own original Kpop music live program IDOL STATION for the first time, where fans can chat with their beloved Oppas online.

