Are you desperate to cool down in this warm weather? Tiger Crystal has just what you need to Beat the Heat!

Brewed at a crystal-cold temperature of -1 degree Celsius, Tiger Crystal is not only refreshing and less bitter, but absolutely perfect for the hot weather. With the amazing promotions ongoing from now until 31st May, now is the time to pick up some ice-cold Tiger Crystals for ultimate refreshment!

Get free cans of Tiger Crystal

For starters, there will be 10,000 free cans of Tiger Crystal given away on the weekend of 10th and 11th April. All you have to do is check out the Tiger Crystal booths at any of the participating outlets listed here, complete the simple registration process and bring home a free can of Tiger Crystal, while stocks last. Win exclusive Tiger Crystal merchandise

Tiger Crystal Flask

Tiger Crystal Multifunctional Pen

Tiger Crystal 3-in-1 USB charging cable

That’s not all. From now until 30th April 2021, you can purchase two 6-can-packs of Tiger Crystal from Giant, Village Grocer, Ben's Independent Grocers, myNEWS, 99 Speedmart, 7Eleven as well as selected supermarkets in East Malaysia and get exclusive Tiger Crystal flask (available in two designs), Tiger Crystal multifunctional pen or Tiger Crystal 3-in-1 charging cable. Of course, if stepping out of the house to purchase is a chore in this hot weather, you can also opt to purchase them from online platforms such as Drinkies and Shopee without breaking a sweat. To further cool you down, from 15th April until 31st May, you may check out even more participating hypermarkets and supermarkets nationwide, namely AEON, AEON Big, Jaya Grocer and Lotus’s to purchase two 6-can-packs of Tiger Crystal that are also accompanied with an exclusive Tiger Crystal flask. More information on this promotion and list of participating outlets can be found at tigercrystal.my.