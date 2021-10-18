Kellogg and The Lost Food Project to feed frontliners

KELLOGG COMPANY (Kellogg), the world’s leading cereal and snacks company, recently announced its partnership with The Lost Food Project, to distribute breakfast and snack items to essential frontliners throughout the month of October 2021.

Facilitated by The Lost Food Project, Kellogg will contribute breakfast packs consisting of its healthy cereal, milk, fruits and Pringles to about 5,000 essential frontliners which include healthcare personnel, police officers and vaccination centre volunteers around Kuala Lumpur and Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

This contribution, which coincided with World Food Day on Oct 16, is part of Kellogg’s Better Days initiative, its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) flagship initiative which aims to create Better Days for three billion people by the end of 2030.

Anoop Abraham, managing director of Kellogg Southeast Asia said: “Kellogg is committed to providing nutritious food and helping solve the issue of food insecurity via its feeding programmes. In conjunction with World Food Day, we continue to push forward this commitment by recognising our essential frontlines for their tireless effort and contribution throughout the pandemic.

“We hope that the breakfast packs will help our frontlines start off their day positively, and create a ripple effect of Better Days for their families and the broader community.”

Suzanne Mooney, founder of The Lost Food Project, added: “It has been a privilege for The Lost Food Project to partner with Kellogg on the ‘Better Days’ programme. We know that feeding the nation with nutritious foods is at the heart of Kellogg’s Better Days programme, which also addresses food security issues facing millions of people in these difficult times – we are very aligned with these core values. In addition, as a plant-based food manufacturer, nurturing best practice with farmers and driving a circular economy to target some of the United Nations’ key Sustainable Development Goals.”

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kellogg’s Better Days programme in Malaysia has achieved the following:

• 1,155 food packages, under its Essential Food Programme, consisting of essential goods such as rice, flour, cooking oil and canned food as well as snacks to B40 group and families around Labu and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan;

• 1,800 boxes of nutritional cereal, which amounted to more than 18,000 servings of cereal, to the Covid-19 Response Unit in Hospital Sungai Buloh; and

• 4,800 snacks, amounting to more than 20,000 servings, to essential frontliners such as police officers and healthcare personnel in Negeri Sembilan and Putrajaya, as well as flood evacuees from Kelantan and Pahang who were victims of the recent flood situation.