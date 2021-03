Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, on Saturday, March 13. Catch the Asia premiere of the awards show on Wednesday, March 17 at 5pm (SG, MAL and PH) and 4pm (WIB).

Host Kenan Thompson holding the iconic orange blimp

Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and revealed kids’ favourite TV shows, movies and music.

This year’s show also set a Guinness Record for the most simultaneous slimings, with stars like Robert Downey Jr., Charli D’Amelio, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Liza Koshy as well as KCA host Kenan Thompson, getting a dose of the signature green slime!





While BTS did not garner any Grammy awards this year, they bagged all three categories they were nominated in KCAs – Favourite Music Group, Favourite Global Music Star, and Favourite Song (Dynamite). The group received their award virtually and thanked the ARMY for their love ad support, saying, “We love you, and we miss you... you guys are the best!”

The event was also graced by the presence of the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, who was introduced by actress Jennifer Garner. Harris’s special remarks as part of the show’s Generation Change presentation touched on recognizing kids’ strength and the courage to create a better world for future generations. Generation Change is ViacomCBS’ pro-social initiative that connects leaders and innovators with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement. There was an exclusive sneak peek of PAW Patrol: The Movie too, teased by members of the voice cast such as Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin. Wonder Woman 1984 was crowned Favourite Movie while Stranger Things and SpongeBob SquarePants cemented their status as TV favourites, winning Favourite TV Show and Favourite Animated Series respectively. Making the event more special is the live and interactive fan walls showcasing families at home. A special KCA award was presented to one lucky family that was chosen during the show as well.

Justin Bieber performing with Quavo

Of course, KCA isn’t without it’s glitz and glamour. There are many celebrity appearances from Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Dixie D’Amelio, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage; as well as Nickelodeon stars: JoJo Siwa; That Girl Lay Lay; Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle); Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne (Unfiltered); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan). The following are Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 winners: TELEVISION FAVOURITE KIDS TV SHOW Alexa & Katie FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW Stranger Things FAVOURITE REALITY SHOW America’s Got Talent FAVOURITE ANIMATED SERIES SpongeBob SquarePants FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR Millie Bobby Brown

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR Jace Norman FILM FAVOURITE MOVIE Wonder Woman 1984 FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS Millie Bobby Brown