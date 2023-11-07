King Charles’ birthday party guests enjoy scrumptious treat from RWG

GENTING HIGHLANDS: The British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur hosted a grand reception on June 22 at Sentul Depot to celebrate the official birthday of King Charles III as well as to commemorate the recent coronation of His Majesty, the first celebratory event not seen in the past 70 years in Malaysia.

At the reception, Resorts World Genting (RWG) presented a scrumptious dinner spread by Burger & Lobster and Harry Ramsden for the enjoyment of guests at His Majesty’s 75th Birthday Party.

Pulling out all the stops to cater for approximately 1,000 high level guests and dignitaries, RWG’s booths were decked out in quintessentially Britain’s national colours of red, white and blue and featured delightful trays of mini lobster roll hors’ d’oeuvres and cod fish fingers and chips from Burger & Lobster and The Laughing Fish by Harry Ramsden, respectively.

As one of the F&B sponsors, RWG’s offerings were well received by party guests. Among the A-listers seen enjoying the mouth-watering canapes at RWG’s booths include the guest of honour, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia together with British High Commissioner, Charles Hay, members of the Malaysian royalty and high-ranking foreign embassy officials.

On RWG’s participation in His Majesty’s 75th birthday celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Datuk Sri Kay Atisha Parasuraman, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Genting Malaysia Berhad said: “We are delighted to be a part of this grand reception in honour of His Majesty. Such celebrations are key in highlighting the rich food and beverage traditions of both Britain and Malaysia and a great impetus in bringing people together to enjoy the gaiety and merriment of the occasion.”

At the event, British High Commissioner, Charles Hay said the British Monarch continues to be an important source of stability and strength for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and beyond.

He added that UK-Malaysia relations have grown from strength to strength and the UK’s commitment to dialogue and partnership continues in the areas of economic transformation, clean growth, climate and sustainability, education and technology.

Guests were feted with champagne, wine and music from renowned British pop bands and performances by the Great British Circus. Sketched portraits of King Charles III by Malaysian pencil artist, Hakim Abdullah were also on display.

Held annually, the celebration of the British monarch’s birthday by the British High Commission is as much a food and drink festival to showcase the best of British culture and cuisine as it is to commemorate its sovereign’s anniversary. RWG last participated in the Queen’s Birthday Party organised by the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur in 2019.