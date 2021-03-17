klpac’s Bollywood Dreams teaches us to dream big and never give up hope

After months of waiting, klpac reopens to audiences with The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat’s first live show with audiences titled Bollywood Dreams.

Bollywood Dreams will preview from 24 to 25 March 2021 followed with regular performances from 26 to 28 March 2021 in Pentas 1, klpac.

Bollywood Dreams is a labour of love by Dato’ Dr Faridah Merican almost two years in the making. When pre-production started in 2019, no one could have predicted that Covid-19 would hit Malaysia and the entire arts industry due to lockdowns.

The passion project was only possible due to the team soldiering on with online readings in the first MCO. The team began a transnational collaboration with the script’s Co-Adapter Tilottama Pillai, who moved 15,000km away to New York, and the original playwright Mark Beau de Silva.

“With multiple cast changes and other setbacks due to the constantly shifting schedules, I decided to bite the bullet and pushed ahead for an online premiere in 2021. Then, just two weeks shy of the recording date, our prayers were answered when YB Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri announced that live performances would be finally be allowed (after much lobbying), albeit with strict SOPs in place. It was nothing short of a miracle. We are grateful, relieved and excited,” said Director Dato’ Dr Faridah Merican.

What’s Bollywood Dreams about?

Bollywood Dreams is a play based on the multi-award winning Big Head Potato Head by Mark Beau de Silva (Best Play, Best Script, Best Actor, Best Actress, ADA Drama Award 2010). The story tells a heartwarming tale of two brothers with big dreams. Bollywood Dreams comes at the right time because the story teaches everyone to dream and hope again.

Set in 1980s Sungai Petani, two brothers, Pappu and Babu, live with their Amma. Every day they’re allowed to play as long as they do not disturb Amma. And so play they did. They played heroes and heroines, villains and sidekicks. The boys even impersonated popular movie stars such as Amitabh and Rajini in their games.

In between the humdrum need to clean the household laundry and excel in the times table, Pappu and Baby escape into a world of epic backdrops and thumping music, of chorus girls and backup dancers.

They re-enact scenes and turn rocks into mountains, plastic bags into glamourous balloons. This is their Bollywood! Or at least, until the arrival of Aunty Rupa who left years ago to become a movie star.

Who is in the cast?