Knowing your BP reading can save your life

WHEN it comes to our health, knowledge truly is power. The more information we have, the better prepared we will be when it comes to making crucial, often life-changing decisions.

Sadly, for many people, it usually takes a major health scare before they finally learn the importance of taking better care of themselves, and they can then begin engaging in behaviours that promote good health, such as improving their lifestyles through exercise or a healthier diet.

For others, however, this realisation can come too late.

Amir (not his real name) was a young man in his 30s who led a fairly active lifestyle, when he suddenly experienced a stroke, which left him partially paralysed. His family were shocked, as they did not know how the condition could have struck someone as young as Amir.

Doctors soon discovered that the stroke was the result of previously undiagnosed hypertension; unbeknownst to everyone, Amir had been living with high blood pressure for some time. The excessive pressure within his arteries had caused them to harden, decreasing the flow of blood and oxygen throughout his body.

SILENT, BUT DEADLY

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes hypertension as “a silent killer”, because most people with the condition are unaware that they have it, as there can be little to no warning signs or symptoms.

The WHO adds that when symptoms do occur, they can include “early morning headaches, nosebleeds, irregular heart rhythms, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears”. Severe hypertension can also cause “fatigue, nausea, vomiting, confusion, anxiety, chest pain, and muscle tremors”.

Besides stroke, hypertension can lead to other serious health conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, kidney damage and blood clots.

Besides consulting a physician, the only way to detect hypertension is either by regularly measuring blood pressure at home at least once or twice a day. Blood pressure is measured in millimetres of mercury (mm Hg), and for most, a normal reading is 120/80 mm Hg. In general, hypertension is considered to be present with a blood pressure reading of 130/80 mm Hg or higher, although it may vary from person to person.

TIPS TO MEASURE BLOOD PRESSURE AT HOME

Make it a part of your daily routine to measure your blood pressure at home using a blood pressure monitor. To ensure that you get an accurate reading, it is important to remember a few simple rules:

Take readings at the same time each day. Your blood pressure can vary throughout the day, and the readings you take in the morning can be significantly different from your readings at night, especially after a day of activity.

Ensure you are well rested. Wait for at least 30 minutes after exercising, eating, smoking, drinking alcohol or bathing before taking readings, as these activities can affect your blood pressure. You should also sit quietly with both feet on the ground for at least 5 minutes before taking your reading.

Take multiple readings for better accuracy. Each time you measure, take two or three readings one minute apart and record the results, which can provide a timely and more accurate assessment of your ongoing health status.