Korea Fest 2022 – Experience The Best of Korea

In recent times, the appetite for all things Korean has only heightened and Korea Tourism Organization is ready to satiate that appetite with the return of Korea Fest 2022 that will take place from 4 to 6 November 2022 at LG Oval, 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

The festival promises a three-day immersive K-everything experience from K-beauty to K-Culture, and K-Performances to K-Food. Customers can enjoy attractive Korea Travel Deals through participating Travel Agency partners, Korean cultural activities and workshops, travel talk shows, innovative media art experiences and many more.

In addition, Korea Tourism Organization is proud and honoured to announce the appointment of South Korean actor, Lee Jae Wook as its Honourary Ambassador of Korea Tourism Organization. Lee Jae Wook made his acting debut in the science fiction thriller “Memories of the Alhambra (2018-2019) and further cemented his status as the male lead with the notable role in the hit fantasy period drama “Alchemy of Souls (2022)”.

As part of Korea Fest 2022, Lee Jae Wook will meet with Malaysian fans at the “Annyeong Kawan with Lee Jae Wook” meet and greet on 5 November 2022, 5:00 pm and officially receive this honourary appointment. Malaysian fans can stand a chance to meet actor Lee Jae Wook up close and personal by purchasing any Korea Travel Packages from participating Travel Agency and Airline Partners.

“We are honoured to have Lee Jae Wook participate in our event Korea Fest 2022 as the appointed Honourary Ambassador of the Korea Tourism Organization. With this appointment, we hope to further elevate Korea as the top travel destination for Malaysians and create more opportunities for Malaysians to discover Korea with Lee Jae Wook”, Mr Yang Kyung Soo, Managing Director of Korea Tourism Organization expressed.

Mr. Yang Kyung Soo added, “Together with Lee Jae Wook, we are excited to present South Korea’s unique and attractive features through a series of videos on our social media channels and at the in-person meet and greet session. We expect a positive response from Malaysian fans, particularly for K-drama and K-pop fans.”

Visit Korea Fest 2022 at LG Oval, 1 Utama Shopping Centre from 4 to 6 November 2022 and www.koreafest2022.com to discover more.

Korea Fest 2022

Date : 4 – 6 November 2022 (3 Days)

Time : 10:00am – 10:30pm (4 and 5 November 2022);

10:00am – 10:00pm (6 November 2022)

Location: LG Oval, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya

Korea Fest 2022 - Annyeong Kawan with Lee Jae Wook

Date : 5 November 2022

Time : 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Location: LG Oval, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya

Activities:

Korea travel information booths

Exhibitors consisting of regional tourism provinces will provide travel information

Gangwon Province

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

Annyeong Kawan with Lee Jae Wook - Meet and Greet Session

Extreme Dance Comedy performance by Breakout - It’s physical theatre. It’s non-verbal. It’s dance. It’s comedy. It’s gymnastics. Break out! A prison fantasy combining extreme b-body dance styles and hilarious comedy.

Cultural Art Performance by Black Dot - Everything begins and ends with a dot. Black Dot, is a performance team that combines Korean Calligraphy and Taekwondo martial arts to express the true colors of Korea.

Official KTO mascot appearances and photo zone.

Complimentary Hanbok Experience.

VR Experience

Nice to CU Cafe