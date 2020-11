Directed by Jo Sung-hee ( A Werewolf Boy, Phantom Detective ) and produced by Bidangil Pictures, Space Sweepers depicts the crew of a cosmic waste management spacecraft who come across a lucrative bounty.

Netflix will exclusively release a new Korean scifi thriller film Space Sweepers starring Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu and Yoo Hai-jin globally this year.

Set in 2092, Earth has become a bleak planet which will soon be uninhabitable. Spaceship Victory is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris.

Crewed with a genius space pilot Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki; Descendants of the Sun, A Werewolf Boy), a mysterious ex-space pirate Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri; Mr Sunshine, The Handmaiden), an ex-con spaceship engineer Tiger Park (Jin Sun-kyu; Kingdom, Extreme Job), and a reprogrammed military robot Bubs (Yoo Hai-jin; Confidential Assignment, A Taxi Driver), Spaceship Victory surpasses all other space sweepers.