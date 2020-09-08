Korean thriller The Silent Sea feature all-star cast Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon

Netflix has confirmed the casting of Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon for new Korean sci-fi mystery thriller series The Silent Sea.
Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, members of a special team are sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.
Astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji-an (played by Bae Doona) is determined to uncover the truth behind the accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon.
The leader of the exploration team Han Yun-jae (played by Gong Yoo) has the duty to put the safety of his team members above all else during the mission but it’s proving difficult when he has to carry out the crucial mission under limited information.
Head engineer Captain Ryu Tae-seok (played by Lee Joon), who was an elite member of the Ministry of National Defense, volunteered to join the dangerous mission in an attempt to escape the stifling environment at the Ministry.
Bae Doona is well known to viewers worldwide for her roles in the Netflix original series Kingdom and Sense8, as well as the critically-acclaimed series, Stranger.
Fans will recognize Gong Yoo who has starred in Train to Busan, The Age of Shadows, Kim Ji-young: Born 1982, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, while Lee Joon has starred in Father is Strange and Lucky.
Director Choi Hang Yong, who directed the 2014 short film by the same name, will take the lead again. According to Deadline, the short film garnered attention at the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival.
Choi will be teaming up with writer Park Eunkyo of the film Mother and actor Jung Woo-sung as an executive producer of the show.
The Silent Sea will be released worldwide only on Netflix.