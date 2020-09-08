Korean thriller The Silent Sea feature all-star cast Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon

Netflix has confirmed the casting of Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon for new Korean sci-fi mystery thriller series The Silent Sea.

Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, members of a special team are sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.

Astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji-an (played by Bae Doona) is determined to uncover the truth behind the accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon.

The leader of the exploration team Han Yun-jae (played by Gong Yoo) has the duty to put the safety of his team members above all else during the mission but it’s proving difficult when he has to carry out the crucial mission under limited information.

Head engineer Captain Ryu Tae-seok (played by Lee Joon), who was an elite member of the Ministry of National Defense, volunteered to join the dangerous mission in an attempt to escape the stifling environment at the Ministry.