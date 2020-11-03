Lady Whistledown sows chaos in Netflix’s Bridgerton

If you miss living off all the drama in Gossip Girl and the thrill of uncovering the ‘whistleblower,’ Netflix’s Bridgerton should be in your must-watch list now. Replace the gossip site with a paper and sign it off with the name Lady Whistledown, and watch the pandemonium begin.

In Bridgerton, the story follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she is set to find a husband, hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true live. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season.

Despite proclaiming that they hate each other on sight, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Adding to the chaos is Lady Whistledown’s damaging letters. With her pen and paper, she uncovers the lives of young girls who are making their debut onto the competitive marriage market in the Regency London’s high society and let rumours and revelations fly. Just like Gossip Girl, Lady Whistledown has eyes and ears everywhere. As she said in the teaser, “you do not know me and never shall.”





Show creator Chris Van Dusen said it’s not the usual period drama as he wanted to create a period show that reimagines the thrilling time of excess, decadence, beauty and glamour known as the Regency era. “The question for us early on was how to make Bridgerton feel new and fresh, relatable, topical and timely, and I think our reimagining does just that,” he said. Join in the drama on Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25.

EXPLORE MORE