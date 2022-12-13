$!Lazada 12.12 All-Out Sale Steps Up A Notch with Exciting Limited-Time Deals and Free Shipping for Year-End Shopping Galore

AS the holiday season approaches, Lazada’s 12.12 All-Out Year-End Sale from 12 to 14 December will present irresistible offers, rewards and deals from participating brands and sellers. Avid bargain hunters can look forward to stretching their Ringgit with thousands of All-Out deals from 12AM to 2AM and 12PM and 2PM throughout the three-day sale and tons of LazFlash items with up to 90% off. There will also be Crazy Deals of RM0.12 and RM12.12 deals up for grabs. On top of that, shoppers who check out using the Touch 'n Go eWallet will receive RM1 off* their total purchase amount with a minimum spend of only RM10. What’s more, everyone’s favourite Free Shipping vouchers with no minimum spend* will be replenished hourly and vouchers can be collected through either the Lucky Egg, by signing up for Voucher Club or by clicking on the Free Shipping icon on the Lazada app homepage. Lazada has also introduced LazPayLater for eligible users Find out more under 'payment methods' which is located on the 'Account' tab on the Lazada app. to offer flexible payment terms with a 0% interest rate* and an instalment plan of up to 12 months. Eligible users will need to sign up for LazPayLater and receive approval before being able to make a purchase using this method.

“This 12.12, we look forward to bringing Malaysians an avenue to go all-out to shop for a wide assortment of holiday necessities from party outfits to makeup products, gifts and more from well-known brands and homegrown businesses at amazing prices on Lazada. Coupled with our engaging Shoppertainment content, fun offline-to-online shopping activities, and seamless online shopping experience, consumers can enjoy more shared moments with beloved family and friends this year-end,” shared Darren Rajaratnam, Chief Operating Officer, Lazada Malaysia.

Lazada paints the town blue and pink with 12.12 All-Out Balloon Voucher Drop, Lazzie Hunt, and Mesti Beli deals A series of exciting activities have been lined up for Lazada’s 12.12 All-Out Year-End Sale, starting with the ’12.12 All-Out Balloon Voucher Drop’ popping by several locations nationwide - from Klang Valley, Genting Highlands, Penang to Johor - between 8 to 11 December.

The first balloon drop was held at Publika Shopping Gallery on 8 December, engaging more than 500 mall-goers that had fun trying to win prizes and popping the balloons with vouchers inside. Shoppers can drop by the balloon drops venues to witness the ‘balloon rain’ and grab over RM45,000 worth of Lazada vouchers, seller vouchers, and more for their 12.12 purchases. In addition, Lazada will take its signature blue and pink hues above the clouds at Genting Highlands. On 9 December, shoppers can visit Lazada’s roadshow at Sky Avenue, Resorts World Genting to take quick snippets of the curated Mesti Beli deals at 12.12 Sale pricing on the app, which they can purchase and collect on the spot*. Shoppers can also purchase sample-sized products at the roadshow via Lazada’s Try & Buy feature before buying the full-sized items during the 12.12 Sale with extra discounts. The biggest physical Lazzie Hunt will happen on 9 December at Skytropolis, SkyAvenue, where members of the public can collect Lazzies in exchange for delightful rewards sponsored by notable brands like Gintell, Fitness Concept, Grand Atelier, and Trapo. That same day, all Lazada users can redeem free rides at Skytropolis too with a few simple steps*! If you aren’t able to make your way up to Genting Highlands, fret not. From now till 19 December, you can still earn rewards through Lazada’s in-app game - Lazzie Hunt’s daily missions by collecting Lazzie characters in a variety of ways, such as scanning the QR codes on either the Lazada parcels or at selected CIMB Bank and Maxis outlets. These Lazzies can then be redeemed for attractive rewards, including Wallet Rebate, LazCoins, Free Shipping vouchers, Lazada Bonus, and branded prizes sponsored by notable brands. Chup Dulu: Pay 10% deposit to reserve the best 12.12 deals This 12.12, Lazada’s pre-sale feature, Chup Dulu unveils many more exclusive deals from renowned homegrown and international brands. Shoppers can simply reserve their favourite deals via the Lazada app starting from now till 11 December by placing a non-refundable 10% deposit and checking out the remaining amount on 12 December from 2AM onwards. Items will be shipped out upon full payment. Lazada Bonus: RM8 off for every RM80 purchase* From 12 to 14 December, the purchase of products featuring the Lazada Bonus badge will receive a discount of RM8 for every RM80 spent. Lazada Bonus vouchers can be collected between 7 to 14 December and stacked with other vouchers to maximize savings. Lazada 12.12 All-Out Year-End Party: Tune in and be rewarded with great prizes