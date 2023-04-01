LBS & Goodnite sets to reward homeowners with home makeover in the New Year

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) and Goodnite sparked off the new year frenzy with a joint collaboration to introduce the ‘LBS Home Makeover with Goodnite’ campaign where LBS homeowners stand an exclusive opportunity to win themselves a Goodnite home makeover worth RM150,000. The entitlement for the LBS Home Makeover with Goodnite campaign is given automatically to both, existing LBS homeowners and new LBS homebuyers. The selected winner will stand a chance to do a redecoration with an option from Living to Bedroom Set with a total worth of RM25,000.

Goodnite International Sdn Bhd, known as Goodnite Group, is a renowned group of companies primarily involved in Manufacturing, Trading and Distribution of bedding products and furniture in Malaysia with 23 furniture outlets across Malaysia offering bedding products and furniture including sofas, dining sets and accessories.

‘Owning a home is an amazing accomplishment but we understand that there is a lot more that needs to be done after collecting the keys to our dream home. A huge part of our savings will go into furnishing and renovating the house. Moving into a new home can be one of life’s greatest joys, the journey only gets more exciting when it comes to decorating. Over the years, LBS has introduced various home furnishing packages that boast a convenient, hassle-free, and wallet-friendly experience.’‘Through this strategic partnership, we will be seeing lucky LBS homeowners win themselves a home makeover and the focal point, the lucky winners get to choose a part of their home that they believe best deserves the complete makeover treatment,’ says Tan Sri Lim Hock San, the Executive Chairman of LBS Bina Group.