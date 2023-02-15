LBS springs to greater heights in the Year of the Rabbit

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad (“LBS”) Chinese New Year Dinner 2023, held at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, was graced by His Majesty, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah and accompanied by Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. The lion dance troupe coupled with a lively drum performance greets King, Queen and guests of honors in, with approximately 800 guests present. The joyous event was complemented with the presence of several dignitaries including, Selangor MB, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang.

LBS Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San said: “Having our Yang Di-Pertuan Agong grace the LBS Bina Chinese New Year Dinner for the Rabbit Year makes for a momentous occasion for LBS and an exceptional beginning to the year. LBS has soared to remarkable heights in the Tiger Year, breaking multiple records, from the sales gallery with the most indoor show houses in Malaysia, being awarded as Malaysia’s Best Managed Companies, to benchmarking our sales target at RM 2 billion. All of these were made possible by virtue of the synergy from our team, support of the stakeholders, and of course, trust of our customers”.

‘Muhibah’, the theme for the LBS Bina 2023 Chinese New Year Dinner, is synonymous with our current government’s initiative. LBS, better known as The People’s Developer, will continue to show ardent support in bridging the community and forming unity amidst diversity. Housing is essential to economic, social, and civic development, more so, one that is affordable and of quality. Living up to our reputation as The People’s Developer, LBS Bina will continue to build and provide quality housing solutions to the nation whilst fulfilling our corporate social responsibility, aligning our goals with what The King has been advocating for. Lastly, to leaders, friends, and family present here today, I wish you a year of abundance, opulence, and good fortune,” Tan Sri remarked.