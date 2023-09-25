Leading the way in waste-to-energy projects in Selangor

WORLDWIDE Holdings Berhad (WHB) seems to be “at the forefront” of driving waste-to-energy (WTE) projects in Selangor – it is currently undertaking the development of the largest and most advanced WTE facility in the country, marking a significant leap in the region's waste management industry.

The cornerstone of WHB's commitment to sustainable development lies in its ambitious plan to develop Jeram WTE Project that will collectively process 3,000 tons per day (tpd) of solid waste at the company’s Integrated Solid Waste Management Centre (ISWMC) in Jeram, generating about 50 megawatt (MW) of clean and renewable energy.

Additionally, another WTE plant to be developed at the Tanjung Dua Belas ISWMC in Kuala Langat will process an additional 1,800 tpd of solid waste, producing 38MW of electricity.

WHB stated that one of the most remarkable aspects of its WTE initiative is its ability to treat a wide spectrum of waste materials effectively. This technology plays a pivotal role in addressing the unsorted waste problem, reducing the volume of solid waste by a staggering 90 per cent. “By implementing WTE solutions, Selangor is taking a significant step towards minimising its environmental impact and mitigating the challenges associated with waste management.

“Furthermore, WHB's commitment to the environment extends to resolving the scarcity of land for landfills in Selangor. The WTE facilities significantly reduce the dependency on engineered landfill disposal methods, which requires a larger environmental footprint. By transitioning to WTE, Selangor can conserve valuable land resources and ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents.”