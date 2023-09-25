Leading the way in waste-to-energy projects in Selangor

WORLDWIDE Holdings Berhad (WHB) seems to be “at the forefront” of driving waste-to-energy (WTE) projects in Selangor – it is currently undertaking the development of the largest and most advanced WTE facility in the country, marking a significant leap in the region's waste management industry.
The cornerstone of WHB's commitment to sustainable development lies in its ambitious plan to develop Jeram WTE Project that will collectively process 3,000 tons per day (tpd) of solid waste at the company’s Integrated Solid Waste Management Centre (ISWMC) in Jeram, generating about 50 megawatt (MW) of clean and renewable energy.
Additionally, another WTE plant to be developed at the Tanjung Dua Belas ISWMC in Kuala Langat will process an additional 1,800 tpd of solid waste, producing 38MW of electricity.
WHB stated that one of the most remarkable aspects of its WTE initiative is its ability to treat a wide spectrum of waste materials effectively. This technology plays a pivotal role in addressing the unsorted waste problem, reducing the volume of solid waste by a staggering 90 per cent. “By implementing WTE solutions, Selangor is taking a significant step towards minimising its environmental impact and mitigating the challenges associated with waste management.
“Furthermore, WHB's commitment to the environment extends to resolving the scarcity of land for landfills in Selangor. The WTE facilities significantly reduce the dependency on engineered landfill disposal methods, which requires a larger environmental footprint. By transitioning to WTE, Selangor can conserve valuable land resources and ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents.”
It added that the development of the ISWMC marks a substantial contribution to supporting the Selangor state government's sustainability agenda. It is in accordance with one of the goals outlined in Rancangan Selangor Pertama (RS-1), which aims to lead in sustainable development and safeguard a clean and robust environment for the benefit of future generations.
WHB's investments in WTE facilities demonstrate a strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a circular economy, in which waste is recovered to valuable resources.
“With these WTE projects in the pipeline in Selangor, we are set to further strengthen our position as a national champion in waste management which is in line with the nation’s move towards the zero-waste status,” said WHB group CEO Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria.
WHB further stated that its WTE projects are not just a testament to its dedication to environmental sustainability but also to its forward-thinking approach towards energy production.
By harnessing the potential of waste as a resource, Selangor is not only addressing its waste management challenges but also contributing to its energy needs in an eco-friendly manner. This not only reduces the reliance on fossil fuels but also mitigates the environmental impacts associated with their extraction and consumption.
“Looking ahead, WHB is poised to make even greater strides in the field of WTE. We plan to develop several more WTE plants over the next decade, further solidifying our commitment to transforming waste into clean energy and supporting Selangor's journey towards a more sustainable future.
“As WHB continues to innovate and expand its WTE portfolio, it is clear that our vision goes beyond mere waste management; it is a vision of a cleaner, greener and more energy-efficient Selangor for generations to come.”