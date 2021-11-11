Leading with a global perspective

Pursuing a postgraduate degree in business has always been considered a solid step towards career success. Differentiating oneself in a crowded market is vital as competition for jobs is far greater than before. Having a master’s degree in business can help graduates stand out more. The Master of International Business (MIB) program at Monash University Malaysia is an apt course for individuals who wish to delve into the business world. The program is business-oriented, seeking to advance students’ knowledge of the international business environment — considering issues such as international trade and the internationalisation of operations. Graduates develop the skills to lead their companies through the internationalisation process, making this course extremely relevant, especially if they seek career advancement in ambitious organisations and companies.

“The MIB aims to help students develop an in-depth understanding of the international business environment. The Monash student experience is guided by expert educators, using the best in educational technologies and spaces, in settings informed by and engaged with industry and community,” said Dr Ravichandran, Director of the MIB program. Apart from being suitably trained for employment by multinational corporations, individuals aspiring for career advancement in public, inter-governmental and non-profit sectors will also find this program useful. Its versatility can be seen from its core units and elective units, some of which include Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Accounting and Finance for International Managers, International Management, International Trade Law, International Business Strategy, Data Analytics for Business, Asian Business Systems and Global Supply Chain Management. Students will also have the opportunity to work on an applied business project assigned by industry partners. They will be guided through the processes of proposal writing, data collection and analysis, project implementation, business planning, and project reporting. Another option that is made available is the research-based pathway. Completing research-based electives in this course will open a pathway to a higher degree by research. Students can choose to study full-time or part-time — both having access to the same resources.

Simply having an undergraduate degree can no longer be considered a novelty in these modern times, shares Rosli Ershad Faizzeen, who graduated from the MIB program in October 2021. “A mastery in the field of International Business can be considered a natural progression from my undergraduate studies. Additionally, Monash Malaysia was my institution of choice because I wanted to remain close to home without trading off the quality of my education. The MIB program has provided me with a great learning experience in understanding new theoretical concepts and knowledge. My time in the program has taught me how to effectively manage time and stress arising from heavy workloads and how to handle unreliable team-mates and still deliver quality projects when working in a group. These invaluable experiences will remain relevant in the real world and will undoubtedly assist me once I enter the workforce,“ Rosli added.

“The MIB program is of outstanding quality, which exceeded my expectations,“ shares Hajara Mohamed Saleeth, who completed the program in July 2021. She added that there was a perfect balance between theory and practice of international business. “Shifting from on-campus learning to off-campus was challenging, but the support I received from my research supervisors and lecturers made it easier for me.” As Hajara was the only MIB student pursuing a research pathway, the university arranged Bloomberg Remote Access to conduct her research from home, which enabled her to complete her work during the pandemic.