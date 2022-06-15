Learning from the past to build a sustainable future

Sustainable Brands KL ‘22 conference theme set as - Build Back Better

The highly anticipated Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur Conference 2022 (SB’22KL) will be held this June 21 and 22, drawing top sustainability experts who will share their experiences, amid renewed global interest in the subject. The theme for this year’s Conference is “Build Back Better - Learning from our past in designing a more sustainable future”. The event will be held virtually for the second consecutive year and offers a fascinating insight into the importance of sustainability in modern business practices, exploring social, environmental and financial considerations. SB’22KL brings together thought leaders from some of the world’s largest brands, most influential NGOs, policymakers and social enterprises to share innovations, learnings and next practices with the community in Malaysia. This year, the event is held against the backdrop of economic optimism following a prolonged Covid-induced slump.

“The recent pandemic has exposed deep fault lines in our global societies. As we return to ‘normalcy’, it is critical to slow down and connect the dots again. We need to relearn from the stories that have shaped our current reality, in order to write a better story of our future” said Sharmini Nagulan, Conference Convenor and Managing Director of Acacia Blue, the country partner for Sustainable Brands. “This is why the theme for SB’22KL centres around the need to draw on all the wisdom that we can glean from our past, to remind ourselves what we have learned from both the successes and failures of history.,” Sharmini said in a media release. The Conference will start off with welcoming remarks by KoAnn Vikoran Skrzyniarz, the Founder & CEO of Sustainable Brands Worldwide and Gerald Miranda, Chairman of Acacia Blue Sdn Bhd. The broad topics covered in the Conference range from the role of brand & marketing in sustainability, building purposeful businesses, systems thinking and design, as well as biodiversity and nature-based solutions in building back better. Additionally, leading companies such as Unilever and Tony’s Chocolonely will also be sharing their best practices in sustainability.