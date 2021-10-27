$!Let the fun begin!

Berjaya Times Square Theme Park (BTSTP) is back with The Return of Big Bang Festival 3.0, featuring the best in wholesome family entertainment. The campaign features add-on vouchers for an ancillary of VR & Carnival games, entrance to the award-winning Kids Crochet Playground, Cosmo Rock Climb & Zoofari Animal Ride for every purchase of an adult ticket.

What’s more, is that anyone born in the month of October or November will enjoy free entry into the theme park.

Since the reinstatement of the movement control order in May 2021, the host of teams at BTSTP took the opportunity to ensure that all rides are properly and thoroughly maintained. In addition, daily sanitisation of the theme park is conducted to ensure the health and safety of the theme park workers.