$!Let the fun begin!

Berjaya Times Square Theme Park (BTSTP) is back with The Return of Big Bang Festival 3.0, featuring the best in wholesome family entertainment. The campaign features add-on vouchers for an ancillary of VR & Carnival games, entrance to the award-winning Kids Crochet Playground, Cosmo Rock Climb & Zoofari Animal Ride for every purchase of an adult ticket.
What’s more, is that anyone born in the month of October or November will enjoy free entry into the theme park.
Since the reinstatement of the movement control order in May 2021, the host of teams at BTSTP took the opportunity to ensure that all rides are properly and thoroughly maintained. In addition, daily sanitisation of the theme park is conducted to ensure the health and safety of the theme park workers.
The management of BTSTP took a step further to ensure that proper SOPs were planned out carefully along with speedy crisis management frameworks were put in place to ensure that the theme park would be safe and ready to receive guests for its eventual reopening. Needless to say, all customer-facing theme park personnel have been fully vaccinated as an added safety and precautionary measure.
Operating from 12pm – 8pm from Mondays to Fridays and 11am – 8pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays, BTSTP has seen a surge in visitors as many Malaysians look forward to a quick adventure with their families in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.
In light of the reopening of the theme park and an uplift in daily visitors, BTSTP has increased the frequency of its sanitisation at key touchpoints and cleaning of common areas. Moreover, temperature, vaccination status and risk status checks are conducted before patrons are allowed to purchase tickets to the theme park.
The Return of Big Bang Festival 3.0
Add-on Vouchers worth RM58 | 8 October – 30 November 2021
Each (1) adult ticket purchase enjoy add-on vouchers for VR & Carnival games, Crochet Playground, Cosmo Rock Climb and Zoofari Animal Ride. No daily limit.
Monthly Babies Birthday Bash | 8 October – 30 November 2021
Born in October or November one (1) free entry.
For more information visit www.berjayatimessquarethemeparkkl.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @BerjayaTimesSquareThemePark. Alternatively, you can reach us at tpcoordinator@timessquarekl.com, or speak to our friendly Customer Service team at 03-2117 3118.
*Other Terms and Conditions apply