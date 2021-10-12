Let the fun begin

Malaysia’s iconic theme park Sunway Lagoon reopened its gates on 7 October 2021 after being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This long-awaited announcement is in light of the recent government’s advisory that Klang Valley is entering into Phase 3 of Malaysia’s National Recovery Plan from 1 October 2021.
A look into Sunway Lagoon’s official Facebook page which currently has around 430,000 followers has seen an overwhelming response in its comments section where fans are excited for Sunway Lagoon to reopen.
Guests are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before they enter the park in adherence to the SOP for theme parks that are reopening. Children that are not vaccinated have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian that has received their full dosage of vaccine. Face masks are mandatory except when dining and while in the water parks and water slides.
In a statement by Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks who manages Sunway Lagoon, Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, Sunway Lost World Hotel and Sunway Organic Garden, “We are very pleased with the recent announcement by the Malaysian government. Sunway Lagoon has extensive safety procedures in place and during the recent temporary closure, we have made enhancements to our already strict standards.”
“Besides frequent sanitization at high touch points and limiting capacity at certain rides and attractions, public huts that used to cater to large groups has now been converted into private cabanas for families seeking a little more privacy in our outdoor 88 acres park. Sunway Lagoon will also cap its capacity to 50% of its total park capacity.”
A reopened Sunway Lagoon also means new attractions and promotions in place.
“We understand that families longed to be out in the open and spend quality time with their children in a safe and secure environment. As part of the stringent measure to create a safe environment for all our guests, we are introducing Camp Out! at Sunway Lagoon that will provide you with an extension of our Best Day Ever experience from morning till the next day.”
“Sunway Lagoon is centred on outdoor attractions which are pertinent in this era of the COVID-19 endemic. 90% of our attractions and rides are in the open-air.”
“We are very blessed with the natural environment where Sunway Lagoon is built. From a once abandoned tin mining land, our Chairman of Sunway Group, Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah had the foresight decades ago to build an outdoor theme park and water park where families can gather to create a lifetime of memories.”
Sunway Lagoon together with Sunway Hotels (Sunway Pyramid Hotel and Sunway Clio Hotel) will also be launching staycations packages from only RM588 as part of its offerings in Amazing Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.
“The reopening of Sunway Lagoon and other theme parks are paramount to driving the local and state economy. The theme park business will benefit small and independent retailers, tour operators and travel agents, bus and public transport operators and many others aiding the much-needed employment and circular economy in all walks of life in our community and beyond.”