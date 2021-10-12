Let the fun begin

Malaysia’s iconic theme park Sunway Lagoon reopened its gates on 7 October 2021 after being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This long-awaited announcement is in light of the recent government’s advisory that Klang Valley is entering into Phase 3 of Malaysia’s National Recovery Plan from 1 October 2021.

A look into Sunway Lagoon’s official Facebook page which currently has around 430,000 followers has seen an overwhelming response in its comments section where fans are excited for Sunway Lagoon to reopen.

Guests are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before they enter the park in adherence to the SOP for theme parks that are reopening. Children that are not vaccinated have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian that has received their full dosage of vaccine. Face masks are mandatory except when dining and while in the water parks and water slides.

In a statement by Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks who manages Sunway Lagoon, Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, Sunway Lost World Hotel and Sunway Organic Garden, “We are very pleased with the recent announcement by the Malaysian government. Sunway Lagoon has extensive safety procedures in place and during the recent temporary closure, we have made enhancements to our already strict standards.”