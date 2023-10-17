‘Life Begins At 50’ celebrated at seniors’ festival

THE Amazing Seniors Festival, held on Sept 29-Oct 1 at the Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya, saw some “Timeless Inspiration Awards” presented.

The award recognises outstanding senior individuals for their various contributions of excellence in their respective fields. “It is about people who have created an impact on society and whose accomplishments have the potential to stand the test of time,” said Amazing Seniors, which is “a platform for adults aged 50 and above, providing special offers, deals, events and information all on a single intuitive platform”.

The recipients of Amazing Seniors inaugural 2023 Timeless Inspiration Awards were Datuk Mohd Nordin Mohd Khalid (better known as “Lat”), Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, Ivy Josiah and Datin Paduka Sister Enda Ryan.

The Amazing Seniors Festival, with its theme “Life Begins At 50: The Celebration”, was the only festival in Southeast Asia celebrating Malaysia’s older generation.

For the second year running, the event saw some events such as talks by experts packed with up-to-date information that is relevant and applicable to Malaysian seniors. The experts covered topics on investments, scams, retirement, wellbeing, and all things that can enhance the older community’s lives and lifestyle.

The event’s strategic partners were Pacific Senior Living, Cagamas, Sunway Sanctuary, KL Wellness, Pure Med, Top Group, Pharm D, Curble and Beaconmart.

The event also featured fun, enjoyable and inspiring performances by seniors, which included them singing, dancing (traditional and modern), performing on musical instruments and taking part in fashion shows.

Amazing Seniors stated that the event was intended to celebrate the joys of growing older, “while simultaneously raise awareness about the role that older adults play in our society as we progress into an aged nation.

Amazing Seniors’ co-founder Jasmin Amirul said according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, as of the year 2020, adults aged 50 and above account for 21% of the country’s population and is expected to grow to 34% by 2040. Based on these findings, we feel the need for every Malaysian to recognise the key elements of successful ageing.”