Life is not as it seems in the film Free Guy

06 Oct 2020 / 14:48 H.
What’s your reaction when you discover that your whole life is just video game?

In the adventure comedy film Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller named Guy who discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game.

Realizing he’s in a world where there are no limits, he’s determined to rewrite his own story and to be the good Guy who saves his world his way before it’s too late.

The movie stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.

The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy opens in cinemas on December 10, 2020.

