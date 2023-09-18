Lifebuoy unveils first-ever vitamin body wash in Malaysia

UNILEVER unveiled its latest advance in the realm of daily hygiene with the launch of its new antibacterial formula, Lifebuoy Multivitamins+. The company’s latest body wash and hand wash “ensures unparalleled germ protection for the entire family”.

It stated that, infused with vitamins B3, C and E, the new formula works double-duty in supporting the skin’s natural defence against bacteria by improving skin protection and skin health properties in addition to killing germs, redefining how we think about hygiene.

“Vitamin-infused skincare is not a new concept, but it has not yet caught on in the hygiene care category. Often seen as only basic hygiene products, body wash and hand wash are the most underestimated skincare items in our daily hygiene routine. That is about to change as the first wave of Lifebuoy Multivitamins+ products hit Malaysian shelves.

“Skin is our body’s first barrier against infection-causing germs from our surroundings. This antimicrobial function of the skin barrier is supported by an adequate supply of micronutrients, including vitamins. Some vitamins can be absorbed by the skin, which is why many skincare products contain vitamins as added ingredients.”

At the launch of Lifebuoy Multivitamins+ in Petaling Jaya on Sept 12, event guest Dr Malar Santhi said hygiene products such as body wash and hand wash interact with our skin multiple times a day, every day. Therefore, looking out for cleansers that contain vitamins could give our skin an extra boost to fight germs.

How exactly do multivitamin properties help fight infection?

“Our skin naturally produces antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) in sweat and sebum. They function like tiny soldiers that our body sends out to fight harmful germs that try to enter our skin. By acting as antioxidants, vitamins B3, C, and E guard the skin barrier against free radicals that can interfere with AMP production,” said Dr Malar.

“Furthermore, vitamins C and B3 are also known to promote a healthy skin barrier. Blended with other skin health ingredients, these vitamins complement the skin’s natural defences against irritants and germs, offering a huge potential to help improve hygiene and combat preventable diseases.”

Unilever said Lifebuoy Multivitamins+ is scientifically proven to provide 10 times stronger germ protection than soap formula without active antibacterial ingredients, killing 99.9% of germs. It is also dermatologically tested for skin compatibility and clinically proven suitable for everyday use, leaving your skin feeling healthy and clean after every wash.

Celebrating the launch, Unilever Malaysia head and Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand personal care lead Lenny Chuah said: “With a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of millions of Malaysians, we are constantly evolving our formula and raising the bar to foster healthier lives as this is a journey with no end goal. This is why Lifebuoy is the world’s number one hygiene soap brand.

“With our last revamp announced just five years ago in 2018, today’s launch that ushers Lifebuoy into a new era of hygiene and germ protection, stands as our testament. After all, it is our mission to ensure there is no loss of life due to preventable infections.”

She added that since 1894, Lifebuoy’s mission has remained as clear as ever: to be the people’s and families’ partner in health and make hygiene a simple part of everyday routines. Rooted in decades of research, experience, and heritage, Lifebuoy is now a household icon, chosen and preferred by families.

Watson Malaysia was the official partner of the launch. Its managing director Caryn Loh said: “We are dedicated to providing a diverse array of reliable personal care choices for our customers and families across Malaysia. This is why this occasion holds a significant place in our hearts, as it not only marks our long-standing collaboration with Lifebuoy but also symbolises our shared journey towards a healthier community.”

The new Lifebuoy Multivitamins+ comes in six body wash variants – Total 10, Gentle Skin Care, Lemon Fresh, Cool Fresh, Vita Protect, and Moisture Plus; and four hand wash variants – Total Protect, Activ Fresh, Gentle Skin Care, and Lemon Fresh. Suitable for kids aged three and above. They are available at all retailers nationwide.