Lifestyle cosmetic and beauty products for all ethnicities

Good skin is the foundation of happiness, and with that in mind, SRB by Santhi Raj Barr was curated just for all Malaysians who want affordable products that work the MAGIC for you. Going by the motto “one love”, SRB emphasizes equal love for each and every individual regardless of ethnicity, culture, or beliefs. Its aim is to spread love to all with guaranteed premium quality and effectiveness.

With the bustle of a full day’s schedule of work and recreation, we often leave little time for our bodies to rest. This exposes us to free radicals which damage our cells and cause our skin to become unbalanced.

This excessive exposure to free radicals, known as oxidative stress, can lead to age-related changes in appearance such as loss of skin elasticity, wrinkles, and poor circulation – all of which can lead to premature ageing. With the expertise and strength of a great team studying and analyzing cosmetic and beauty care products, SRB focuses primarily on the ingredients in order to give the optimum results in the quickest time.

Staying true to the brand image which carries the colour turquoise which signifies the ocean, SRB strongly advocates going green and being a sustainable brand by providing eco-friendly packaging. The first category of launch which was held at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur on the 12th of February 2022 encompassed six ranges of beauty and skincare products.

“After countless hours of R&D with the team and studying the needs of our consumers we are coming to learn that consumers look forward to reliable and yet affordable products and why not share with my friends and family the products that I use on a daily basis ... and I personally felt 2022 is the right year to kickstart the journey for SRB” quoted Santhi Raj Barr the founder of SRB.

“SRB’s product range is aimed to nourish the skin deeply to help retain optimum moisture levels, improve the skin’s translucency and cultivate the coveted healthy glass skin glow from the inside out” added Santhi Raj Barr.

SRB by Santhi Raj Barr is available for purchase on their official website https://santhibarr.com