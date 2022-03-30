$!Lights out for a better today and tomorrow

The brewery is wary of the alarming statistics of global warming are imminent threats to everyone and taking place in every part of the world; Malaysia not spared when extreme weather hit several parts of the Peninsula Malaysia and its brewery in Shah Alam was also affected from the disastrous floods last December. By turning the non-essential lights off at this brewery during this year’s Earth Hour, the brewer has recorded a total energy saved of 290 kWh, equivalent to carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction of 210 kilogrammes.

Committed to delivering Together Towards ZERO carbon footprints, the brewer turned off nonessential lights for an hour on March 26 and saved 290 kilowatt hours (kWh), making it the 12th year it took part in the Earth Hour campaign. Ingrained in its founder J.C. Jacobsen’s Golden Words, the brewer prioritises product quality over profitability and is committed to brewing for a better today and tomorrow.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s efforts for conserving the environment it operates in are guided by its ambitious sustainability programme Together Towards ZERO (TTZ), in which the brewer pledges to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The energy saved is equal to powering a 40-watt lightbulb for almost 4 years! Supply Chain Director Peter Wachenschwanz said, “Our energy consumption has increased by 6% to 10.6 kWh/hl in 2021 versus 2019, mainly impacted by the 122 days of operations suspension throughout the two years of pandemic. Although there was no production activity, our base electricity consumption remained unchanged as the energy centre, mainly the cooling plant and compressed air system, was in operation to keep fermenter and beer storage temperature low, as well as ensure that semi-finished goods in tanks were always kept in optimal condition”.

“Despite the harsh operating environment, we implemented several energy optimisation initiatives to reduce total thermal energy usage. We optimised water usage in our bottle washer and pasteuriser, which reduces the energy required for heating. We also rolled out an insulation implementation project for hot water piping and tanks, and installed energy meters for better monitoring of heat usage and improved distribution. This year, we are exploring options for renewable energy”, he elaborated.

“Our efforts for carbon footprint reduction also reflected in our commitment to reduce ‘Beer-in-Hand’ carbon emissions, from agriculture and processing of raw materials to brewing and manufacturing of our products to packaging, transportation and distribution and cooling at the point of sales in bars and shops. This year, we aimed to achieve 15% reduction in beer-in-hand carbon footprint, a 2% reduction versus the 2015 benchmark”, he added.

Carlsberg Malaysia supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals and World Federation of Advertiser’s Planet Pledge; and is a corporate friend of Climate Governance Malaysia and a participant of the UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei. It has been a constituent of the FTSE4GOOD Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index since 2019 and its ESG rating was upgraded to “AA” by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) following a revenue conducted in August last year.

The Earth Hour initiative organized by WWF reminds societies across the globe about our planet issues. Over the years, the lights-off moment has seen entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines go dark - an unmissable sight that has drawn public attention to nature loss and the climate crisis.