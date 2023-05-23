Lightweight, Breathable and Effortless Pieces for Every Occasion

KUALA LUMPUR: Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched its latest linen collection, featuring a range of chic and comfortable linen pieces crafted from the finest quality material to create a perfect balance of comfort and style.

Transition effortlessly from day to night with the collection that offers the best in design, functionality and versatility and makes a great addition to every capsule wardrobe.

Gently crafted with Cool ComfortTM technology and moisture-wicking fabric, these pieces are designed to help you stay cool, fresh and comfortable all day long.

Expect to see easy-to-wear wardrobe staples in a neutral colour palette of light brown, cool white and calming blues perfect for mixing and matching.

From elegant linen dresses to classic shirts to chic separates, Marks & Spencer’s linen collection features a range that has everything you need to look and feel your best this season.

Whether you choose to dress up or dress down, the neutral colour palette and linen made with easy-to-iron technology makes getting ready a breeze — ensuring you always have something stylish to wear.