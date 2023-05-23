Lightweight, Breathable and Effortless Pieces for Every Occasion

KUALA LUMPUR: Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched its latest linen collection, featuring a range of chic and comfortable linen pieces crafted from the finest quality material to create a perfect balance of comfort and style.
Transition effortlessly from day to night with the collection that offers the best in design, functionality and versatility and makes a great addition to every capsule wardrobe.
Gently crafted with Cool ComfortTM technology and moisture-wicking fabric, these pieces are designed to help you stay cool, fresh and comfortable all day long.
Expect to see easy-to-wear wardrobe staples in a neutral colour palette of light brown, cool white and calming blues perfect for mixing and matching.
From elegant linen dresses to classic shirts to chic separates, Marks & Spencer’s linen collection features a range that has everything you need to look and feel your best this season.
Whether you choose to dress up or dress down, the neutral colour palette and linen made with easy-to-iron technology makes getting ready a breeze — ensuring you always have something stylish to wear.
Across womenswear, discover a stunning selection of neutral staples including the Belted Midi Dress with delicate broderie.
The relaxed fit and flowy fabric make it perfect for a day out in the sun, while the collared neck and tie waist add a touch of sophistication.
For a contemporary yet elevated style choose from a range of matching co-ord pieces such as the Linen Waistcoat, Linen Wide Leg Trousers or the Linen Shorts that are ideal for keeping cool.
For a hint of colour, the Linen Rich Embroidered Top incorporates vibrant blue Tyrolean embroidery perfect for brunch and the beach.
Menswear keeps things casual, with a range of linen-cotton shirts and trousers.
The collection features must-have basics in neutral hues and on-trend designs that effortlessly complement existing separates.
Refresh your day-to-day wardrobe with the Pure Linen Shirt, Pure Cotton Striped T-Shirt and Linen Trousers that come in easy to pair colours such as whites, browns and greens.
