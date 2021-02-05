Listen to Alena Murang’s newest song about missing home, Meno’

Sape’ songstress Alena Murang releases a new single and music video Meno’, a nostalgic lament of home, missing the longhouse and the people. Alena, a descendant of the Dayak Kelabit people of the Baram river in Sarawak, recalls the days of the past when her ancestors used to make long journeys from the highlands to the coast of Miri to trade. They went by long boat through the rapids, and up through the dense jungle, sleeping at villages or in the jungle on the way. It was at times like these they would sing “belian meno’ ” (wistful songs), a type of graceful song of yearning Meno’, in Kenyah language, is an emotion of yearning, thinking of something or someone that is not there. The Kenyah language, spoken in Sarawak and Kalimantan, is of the Austronesian language group and listed as an endangered language.

“In the recent years I’ve been travelling internationally a lot, and I would always sing this song on stage, also thinking about how much I missed home at the time”, explains Alena, who has played at festivals like South by Southwest USA, Førde Traditional and World Music Festival (Norway) and OzAsia Festival (Australia). “I’m now based in KL, and in the past year the inability to return home especially to the kampung has had a greater impact on me than I would’ve thought,” shares Alena. “I balik kampung at least twice a year to see the family, to reconnect with the land, to do research, and it really grounds me. I really miss it and I can’t wait to go back, but for now we have to keep everybody, especially the interior areas, safe from the virus.” How the music was made