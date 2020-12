Liver & Lung proudly presents their debut studio album: Mahsuri (& Other Peculiar Tales) . The film of the same name will be released in December this year.

A fusion of Bollywood sounds, Islamic vocals and contemporary musical theatre stylings, the concept album tells the legendary story of Mahsuri, a beautiful woman from Malaysia who is falsely accused of adultery.

The titles of the 6 songs in the album are:

Listeners can stream the 6 new and original soundtracks sung by Badrika Baluch, Joshua Gui, Nabilah Hamid and Nave VJ on Spotify now!

