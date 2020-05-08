Locked in love

Ever since the lockdown started worldwide, being stuck at home with each other has been rather stressful for many couples. While such stressful times can put a dent in marriages, learning to work together and understanding each others’ struggles can also help strengthen bonds between a couple. BUZZ takes a look at celebrity couples whose marriages have stood the test of time. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks married Rita Wilson in 1988 (that’s 32 years together and counting!). Together, they have two sons named Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore. The actor once told Oprah Winfrey: “I’m a lucky man. Rita could have done better, but, you know, every now and again, you win the lottery.” He thanked her and their children during this year’s Golden Globes Awards speech to a standing ovation. Unfortunately, both of them contracted the Covid-19 virus but have recovered without issues. They have decided to donate their blood to help to find a cure for the pandemic. Donnie Yen & Cecilia Wang

Donnie Yen and Cecilia Wang got married in Toronto, Canada in 2003 after just three months of courtship. Together, they share three children – Jeff (from his first marriage to Leung Zing-ci), Jasmine and James. In a recent interview, Cecilia has said that her husband is a romantic man who has surprised her many times. The Ip Man star has gone on record to say the secret to their happy marriage is because he listens to her. Awww! Will & Jada-Pinkett Smith

Both Will and Jada have been open about the problems in their marriage, as revealed on Jada’s talk show Red Table Talk. Nevertheless, their honesty with each other and the willingness to address problems have made their 23-year marriage stronger. In a 2004 interview, Will referred to Jada as the leader of the family. “Just like in my house when I was growing up, I knew that my mother was the centre,“ he shared. “If Mommy is straight, then everybody else will be. I am very clear at home that Jada’s physical, mental, spiritual health and comfort comes first.” The lovebirds met when they were young actors on the set of Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and have two children together, Jaden and Willow. David & Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria met when they were at the height of their careers as a football player and a member of Spice Girls respectively. The power couple wed in 1999 and have four lovely children: Brooklyn, Romeo James, Cruz David and Harper Seven. Known for enjoying the good things in life, the Beckhams do enjoy going for romantic getaways and sometimes doing so without their children in tow. The Beckhams are currently self-isolating at their luxury home in the Cotswolds, and regularly share almost everything they have been doing during the lockdown over social media. Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt

Megastar Michelle Yeoh first met her beau Jean Todt during a Shanghai car event in 2004 and have been engaged since 2008. Despite showing no signs of tying the knot anytime soon, the two remain devoted to each other, with Michelle acknowledging that her family sees Jean as her “significant other”, and vice versa. Together, they share a globe-trotting lifestyle right out of the pages of The Rich and Famous. If they’re not travelling, they can be found in a mansion they share in Geneva. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

John Legend met Chrissy Teigen in 2006 when she starred in his music video for Stereo. They only got married in 2013 in Como, Italy. The couple are blessed with a daughter, Luna, and a son named Miles. He dedicated the song All of Me to her and the music video of the song was played at their wedding. In a recent interview with People, Legend spoke of his experience entering into an interracial relationship, the merging of their cultures and some of the challenges he has faced raising their interracial children. “Chrissy’s dad is white, her mother is Thai, both my parents are black and from Ohio and we’ve definitely got an interesting cultural mix for my kids to kind of experience from all their grandparents and aunts and uncles but I feel like it’s gone so well. I feel like they’re accepting of each other, they love each other and we all learn from each other,” said Legend. Beyonce & Jay-Z

Queen Bey met Jay-Z when they collaborated on his song 03 Bonnie & Clyde and have starred in each other’s music videos. The power couple got married in 2008 without much fanfare. Although they have kept their personal lives really private, the couple had acknowledged that their relationship went through a trying time when Jay-Z had an affair. Nevertheless, the proud parents of daughter Blue Ivy, and boy-girl twins Rumi and Sir Carter have stuck together and have come out stronger than ever. Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness