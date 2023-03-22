$!Lotus’s and Kotex team up to raise awareness on feminine hygiene

Besides this, Lotus’s Stores also teamed up with Kotex Malaysia to host 50 students and teachers at its Lotus’s Kepong store for the handing over ceremony for five of its adopted schools in the Klang Valley.

The collection aimed to provide more than 3,000 schoolgirls from 19 of Lotus’s Malaysia’s Adopted Schools with sanitary napkins, deodorant, pantyliners, feminine wash and other personal care items.

Further driven by its #KitakanJiran spirit to help raise awareness on menstrual equity and feminine hygiene, amongst teens in underserved schools, Lotus’s Malaysia ran a two-week Sis Boleh Sis personal care product collection drive campaign in nine of its stores.

IN CELEBRATION of International Women’s Day themed #EmbraceEquity , Lotus’s Stores Malaysia launched its Sis Boleh Sis campaign from Feb 26 to March 8, 2023, giving recognition to all women for their achievements and contributions.

“Many of our adopted schools are located in rural areas and generally the students have limited resources and awareness on personal hygiene products, or even the knowledge on managing the changes they’re facing physically and emotionally as they mature.

Thanks to the support from customers and Kotex, we are able to do more for young girls in our adopted schools, giving them confidence and preparing them for their transition into womanhood”, said Azliza Azmel, Executive Director, Corporate Services.

“We congratulate the Lotus’s team for the successful rollout of the Sis Boleh Sis campaign.

It jives with Kotex’s mission to ensure that a period never gets in the way of a woman’s progress.

Being a part of this campaign has allowed us to scale our in-school menstrual hygiene education programme which we have been running for over two decades.

As stigma and taboos regarding periods are still prevalent in our community, we welcome more intervention from partners like Lotus, to overcome this challenge together. We pledge to continue our fight against period stigma and poverty both through education and supporting those in underserved communities,” said Ngui Siew Ching, Marketing Manager of Kotex Malaysia.

As part of its continuous efforts to eradicate period poverty, Kotex Malaysia also donated close to 4,000 packs, or over 30,000 pieces of pads to Lotus’s Sis Boleh Sis campaign to support girls from 19 adopted schools, who participated in the campaign across Malaysia.