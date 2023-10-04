Lotus’s moves towards sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: Lotus’s Malaysia, has entered Phase 3 of the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the rooftops of 21 of its stores nationwide, including Its Ambient Distribution Centre in Bukit Beruntung, Selangor.
Lotus’s Malaysia enters into a 20 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Altervim Co. Ltd (Altervim) until year 2042, beginning 30 March 2023.
“Once the installation is completed in September 2023, the solar PV panels will collectively generate 20,000,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy per year, which is equivalent to lighting up more than 3,500 houses annually. The clean energy generated will offset a total of 9,585 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere”, said Lotus’s Malaysia President, Kenneth Chuah.
Altervim will fully invest in the 22 solar PVs which include the design, installation, operation and maintenance of the solar PV systems.
Plus Xnergy Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the local Clean Energy Specialist for this project.
Besides the Ambient Distribution Center in Bukit Beruntung, the 21 stores which will be fitted with the solar PV panels through the Lotus’s – Altervim PPA are in towns located throughout Malaysia, including Perak, Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan.
Lotus’s Malaysia entered into its first PPA with NE Suria Satu Sdn Bhd (NESS), a joint-venture company of PETRONAS and NEFIN Group in 2020.
It involved the installation of solar PV panels on 15 of its stores. The retailer then went to its second PPA with with NEFIN Group in 2022, to install solar PV panels on another 13 of its stores.
The total cost of conversion to solar panels for 22 stores is in the range of RM38 million but Lotus’s is committed to green energy in line with sustainable development goals (SDG) set by the United Nations.
“Through the Lotus’s-Altervim PPA, this makes Lotus’s Malaysia the largest commercial solar PV installation in Malaysia to date,” Chuah further added.
Lotus’s Malaysia currently operates 65 stores and two distribution centres in Peninsular Malaysia. With the first, second and the current PPA combined, the retailer will now have a total of 49 stores and 1 Distribution Centre, making 75% of Lotus’s facilities powered with solar by end 2023, reinforcing the company’s commitment towards its carbon neutral goal by 2030.