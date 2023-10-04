Lotus’s moves towards sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: Lotus’s Malaysia, has entered Phase 3 of the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the rooftops of 21 of its stores nationwide, including Its Ambient Distribution Centre in Bukit Beruntung, Selangor.

Lotus’s Malaysia enters into a 20 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Altervim Co. Ltd (Altervim) until year 2042, beginning 30 March 2023.

“Once the installation is completed in September 2023, the solar PV panels will collectively generate 20,000,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy per year, which is equivalent to lighting up more than 3,500 houses annually. The clean energy generated will offset a total of 9,585 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere”, said Lotus’s Malaysia President, Kenneth Chuah.

Altervim will fully invest in the 22 solar PVs which include the design, installation, operation and maintenance of the solar PV systems.

Plus Xnergy Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the local Clean Energy Specialist for this project.

Besides the Ambient Distribution Center in Bukit Beruntung, the 21 stores which will be fitted with the solar PV panels through the Lotus’s – Altervim PPA are in towns located throughout Malaysia, including Perak, Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan.