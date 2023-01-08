LotussLebihMurah campaign targets to cut prices

KUALA LUMPUR: The rising cost of living has impacted Malaysians and their ability to buy household groceries at affordable prices, either due to higher logistics expenses, labour costs or even geopolitical situations. In view of this, Lotus’s Malaysia has stepped in to give Malaysians more value when they shop at their stores.

At the launch of the #LotussLebihMurah campaign at Lotus’s Kepong Product Assessment Centre, Lotus’s Malaysia customer executive director Vivian Yap said: “In an effort to provide customers with more choices for affordable and quality products, Lotus’s has slashed prices of over 3,500 grocery items, branded and as well as Lotus’s own brand, by up to 37% and the total investment of RM50 million would be absorbed by Lotus’s.

“The campaign, which includes many necessities among Malaysian household groceries, includes rice, cooking oil, instant noodles, canned sardines and mackerel, seasoning sauces, coffee and tea, margarine and butter, cheese, yoghurt, icecream, frozen food, snacks, biscuits, chocolates, diapers, children milk formula, feminine hygiene care and even pet food.

“What previously could be acquired for RM50 before may not be sufficient now, in view of rising prices.

“Lotus’s own brand will be 15% to 20% cheaper and all products were tested at the Product Assessment Centre by trained experts to ensure that quality and the halal standard of their products is maintained,” said Yap, adding that sustainability was a strong factor in the manufacturing process of Lotus’s products.

Yap said customers would be able to enjoy all these cheaper prices at all 66 Lotus’s stores nationwide, in addition to Lotus’s Shop Online and also Lotus’s official stores on Lazada, Shopee, foodpanda and Grab.

With the purchase of groceries at Lotus’s stores, customers will be rewarded with My Lotus’s points, that can be used to pay for their shopping anytime, either in-store or online, to help reduce the cost of groceries.

At the same time, Lotus’s food courts located across the country will be offering a selection of Menu Rahmah meals at the price of RM5, so shoppers can dine at affordable prices.

Yap added that Lotus’s also offers food court operators that are offering Menu Rahmah a 10% discount on all key ingredients, so their prices could be kept low and affordable for their customers.

“The campaign is in line with the government’s initiative to bring quality and affordability to Malaysians, at a time when it is most needed.”