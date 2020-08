Get ready for a heart-fluttering romance in Record of Youth starring Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam, which is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix in September!

The story tells the story of three friends in the modelling industry who are trying to achieve their dreams.

Sa Hye-Jun (Park Bo-gum) and Won Hae-hyo (Byeon Woo-seok) are childhood friends who are both models breaking into acting. In their journey up the career ladder, they meet An Jeong-ha (Park So-dam) who is a budding makeup artist.

Coming from different backgrounds, each has contrasting ordeals and family situations as they try to navigate themselves around love, trials and friendship.