$!‘Love your eyes, embrace your future’ – Focus Point

“By taking care of their eyes from young age, children can prevent and avoid potential vision problems and enjoy a lifetime of healthy vision. Delays in treatment may cause lifelong visual impairment,” Focus Point president and CEO Datuk Liaw Choon Liang said today at the launch.

Focus Point encourages parents and caregivers to take steps to protect their children’s vision.

The company says vision problem in children is often neglected, and it happens because children are too young to complaint and to understand the real condition of clear or blurred vision.

Expanding on its theme this year, Focus Point is advocating “Love Your Eyes from Young”.

The roadshow started on Oct 9, with the theme “Love Your Eyes, Embrace Your Future”. It features a variety of eye-health related activities to bring about awareness and impact on Malaysians, encourage individuals to take care of their eye health, in addition to making access to sight available to people of all walks of life.

The event was officially launched today by the Malaysian Optical Council (MOC) of the Ministry of Health Malaysia Nor Azizah Ismail.

Kuala Lumpur: In conjunction with World Sight Day 2023, local optical chain Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd (Focus Point) is hosting a week-long roadshow at the Mid Valley Megamall Centre Court.

Focus Point is also promoting “Love Your Eyes at Work” for all working adults.

“Nowadays, the use of computers is inevitable and eyes are the main senses involved when using the computer. However, many individuals do not realise that the prolonged use of the computer may indirectly result in eye strain, irritated eyes, fatigue, blurred vision, dry eyes, double vision, glare and more,” said Liaw.

“Focus Point is working on helping people understand the importance of protecting their vision in the workplace and calling on employers to prioritise the eye health of workers, everywhere. “

The company is also encouraging all individuals to “Love Your Eyes A Lifetime”.

“Vision is among the important sensory modalities of all living organism.

However, as we age, vision may be impaired due to normal aging process or eye disorder. Common causes of visual impairment in the elderly include cataract, refractive disorder, glaucoma, retinal diseases and age-related macular degeneration,” Liaw said.

“Many of the age-related eye disorders have no symptoms in the early phase. Therefore, regular vision screening is crucial to detect any potential eye disorder early. Focus Point is working towards helping the elderly understand the importance of eye health and offering comprehensive eye screening at no cost.”

A survey finding has shown that 67% of the Malaysian population has never gone through an eye screening for more than a year. Hence, Focus Point is calling on Malaysians to have their eyes checked regularly, even if they do not have any vision problems. This is because early detection and treatment of eye diseases can help to prevent vision loss.

Focus Point, in partnership with Zeiss Group, are offering free comprehensive eye screening with the latest and advanced screening equipment during the event at Mid Valley Megamall.

It can help to detect cataract, glaucoma, dry eyes, pterygium, retinal conditions, refractive errors, contact lens related issues and more. One-on-one professional consultation by Focus Point’s registered optometrists are made available to the public who dropped by.

“Not only that, Focus Point is always innovative in providing vision care services and solutions to the public. Starting this August, we have invested on the Airdoc Artifical Intelligence Fundus Interpretation, a technology that utilises artificial intelligence to detect more than 35 types of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and glaucoma, with the accuracy of more than 95%,” said Liaw.

“In addition, Myopia Excellence Centre booth is also made available to showcase Zeiss MyoCare, the latest myopia control lens with an innovative lens design aimed to slow down myopia progression for children. Visitors to the roadshow can also learn more about cataract and Lasik (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) surgery at the ExcelView Eye Specialist Center booth and get a free assessment by the specialist. They are also partnering with Alcon and Acuvue to help individuals to learn about contact lens wear.”