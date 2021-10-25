LuLu Grocer opens at Amerin Mall

LuLu Group, one of the largest retail operators has further strengthened its presence in Malaysia by opening its fourth store in Malaysia.

Datuk Seri Haji Hasnol Zam Zam Bin Haji Ahmad, Secretary-General, Ministry of Domestic Trade & Consumer Affairs, officially inaugurated the Hypermarket in the presence of Tuan Haji Najmuddin Bin Jemain, Yang Dipertua, Kajang Municipal Council and other dignitaries and businessmen.

The new shopping destination, which is strategically located at Amerin Mall in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, at the outskirt area of capital Kuala Lumpur, will be the first of its kind – a LuLu Grocer with a smaller scale express store that offers all the convenience of the more familiar LuLu Hypermarket but in a more compact format.

This is the first of such LuLu in Malaysia and will provide a wide variety of choices at unbeatable prices to the local residents.

The Amerin Mall is easily accessible from nearby established and huge population area of Cheras, Serdang & Kajang area by SILK Highway.

The 31,000 square feet store has been designed using the latest retail space concepts and most modern technology for ease of shopping and will serve the residents of Seri Kembangan, Balakong, Serdang and its nearby areas for their daily shopping needs. It has dedicated sections for grocery, dairy products, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and hot foods among others.

A major highlight of the newly opened store is that it has an exclusive store-in-store for all ‘free from” food range that will offer an extensive imported line of gluten-free, organic, sugar-free, no-additives, no-preservatives and other speciality foods from around the world. As always, Lulu Grocer provides the widest range of quality and value-for-money products all under one roof.

LuLu Group entered the Malaysian market in 2016 and already has three popular hypermarkets in the country. LuLu Malaysia currently employs more than 500 Malaysians in its three hypermarkets.

Said Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman & Managing Director of LuLu Group, “Lulu Grocer is a new concept that brings the retail excellence and brand promise of LuLu for everyday convenience. It is part of our journey in Malaysia and as promised during the inauguration of our first Hypermarket in Malaysia, we are firm on our expansion plans in the country and are committed to launching five more new hypermarkets in different parts of Malaysia before end of 2022”. This includes projects in Semenyih, Subang Jaya & Johor Baru.

In conjunction with this occasion, Lulu Grocer Amerin Mall has come up with lots of attractive inaugural offers and activities for customer from 25 until 27 October 2021. Huge discounts on lots of items and not-to-be-missed best price deals on fresh and grocery items will be the top attractions for shoppers.

Support to SMEs

LuLu Hypermarkets support local Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) to grow together by providing display spaces inside the hypermarkets, which will be a good platform for local companies to expand their business and also export their products to the Gulf countries.