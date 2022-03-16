LULU launches Bazar Ramadan 2022

In conjunction with the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan, Lulu Hypermarket and Department Store is organizing a Ramadan Bazaar from Mar 14 to May 04, 2022 at Setia City Mall. The launch ceremony was officiated by Dato ‘Rosol Bin Wahid, Deputy Minister of KPDNHEP.

In this month long promotion, Lulu Hypermarket and Department Store is giving away discounts of up to 50% on Electronics, Electrical, Household, Home Furnishing, Luggage and Footwear items.

Shoppers can expect lots of electrical items such as television, washing machine, refrigerator, kitchenware and household items at rock-bottom prices. Among participating brands are Samsung, Sony, Philips, LG, Harman Kardon, Beko, Teka, Salpido, Cliptec, Tefal, Pensonic, Elba, Luminarc, Homewell and many more.

Weekend Flash Promotion

Also, don’t miss great savings with Lulu’s ‘Weekend Flash’ promotion taking place from 08th – 11th April 2022 on selected hot items that helps you save even more!

Get ready for your buka puasa with a wide selection of daily products such as: fresh vegetables & fruits, meat & poultry, seafood, delicatessen, hot foods, bakery, grocery items as well as health / beauty products and perfumes.

Discount Vouchers

Customer purchases worth RM50 from the supermarket section will be entitled to a RM25 deduction voucher.

The vouchers are redeemable on purchases worth RM100 from the department store, this offer is valid until March 20, 2022.

Shop Online

Customers can also shop online at https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-my and get your items delivered to your doorstep.

LuLu Hypermarket has 4 outlets now and are planning to open more stores by the end of 2022.

For more details, kindly contact Ms Zura (Marketing Dept.) at 012 – 637 2015.