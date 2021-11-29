$!M40 families well cared for under Budget 2022

PETALING JAYA: The recent Budget 2022 was the largest tabled in Malaysia’s history, with RM332.1 billion allocated to reviving every socio-economic segment in the country following the difficulties faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When tabling the budget, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that it would be “taking into account the aspirations, dreams and needs” of Malaysians, and would be an inclusive budget that encompasses all levels of society.

This is reassuring news for members of the Middle 40 (M40) income group. Previous budgets had been accused of skipping those from the M40 category in terms of benefits, but this year, the government has paid special attention to measures that will help the community, an initiative that comes at just the right time.

In September, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed that around 580,000 households, which were previously in the M40 category, had slipped into the Bottom 40 (B40) group owing to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy.

Speaking from her home in Puchong, 35-year-old housewife Siti Nur Maisarah Abdul Rahman said that she sometimes feels that her family has fallen among those statistics.

While her husband Faiz Ridzuan, a lecturer at a college in Cyberjaya, managed to keep his job, he was forced to take a 40% cut on his salary in the middle of 2020.

While the couple had some money set aside – and despite being able to temporarily defer repayments on their home and car thanks to Bank Negara’s loan moratorium – with three children under the age of 16 to look after, the family burnt through their savings in under a year, and were now struggling.

“We never expected that the situation would last this long,” she admitted. “If we had known, perhaps we would have saved up a little more. We are lucky that Faiz still has his job, but his reduced salary leaves very little breathing room when it comes to our monthly expenses.

“We are hoping that Faiz’s salary will go back to normal soon, now that students can return to classes and the economy is restarting.”

To help families like Maisarah’s, the government has allocated RM31 billion for subsidies, aid and incentives, to reduce the cost of living for those who have been feeling the pinch since the start of the pandemic.