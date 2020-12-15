MAFE lists cinemas reopening nationwide from 16 December onwards

Following the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in certain states of Malaysia, Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) has decided that cinemas will resume operations at selected locations from 16 December 2020 onwards.

The decision to reopen is in time with the release of the much-awaited 2020 blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984.

MAFE will also continuously monitor the current situation and react accordingly in the coming months to seek approval to reopen other locations once it’s safe to do so, as well to appeal for the lifting of the single seat and gap rule.

Cinemas are a key social, communal, and cultural epicentre of Malaysian lifestyle, they play an important role to offering entertainment & escapism to millions of Malaysians, it’s the collective responsibility of everybody to follow the necessary SOPs & safety measures to ensure they remain a safe destination for everyone.

Locations that will resume businesses starting 16 December 2020 onwards include:

GSC

- GSC Aman Central

- GSC Gurney Plaza

- GSC Sunway Carnival

- GSC Dataran Pahlawan

- GSC AEON Bandaraya Melaka

- GSC Alamanda Putrajaya

- GSC East Coast Mall

- GSC Mentakab Star Mall

- GSC CityONE Megamall, Kuching

TGV

- TGV Gurney Paragon

- TGV 1st Avenue

- TGV Bukit Mertajam

- TGV AEON Taiping

- TGV AEON Seri Manjung

- TGV Mesra Mall

- TGV Permaisuri Imperial Mall Miri

MBO

- MBO Central Square SP

- MBO Taiping Sentral Mall

- MBO Melaka Mall

- MBO Kuantan City Mall

- MBO Kluang Mall

- MBO The Spring Kuching

LFS

- LFS Kuala Terengganu

- LFS Sitiawan

- LFS Butterworth

mmCineplexes

- MMC Riverfront City