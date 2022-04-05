MAGGI’s successful CSR project in support of the elderly

IN the spirit of giving and sharing, Nestlé’s ‘MAGGI Gong Xi Masak, Gong Xi Meriah’ Chinese New Year campaign raised RM81,000 in support of ten elderly care homes across Malaysia.

Nestlé has reached out to senior citizens in these homes to learn and understand their needs for essential items such as food supplies, household necessities, wheelchairs, mattresses, and electrical appliances including microwave and rice cookers. Some of these homes also experienced damages due to the massive floods in December last year and require support in upgrades and repairs of their living facilities.

According to Geetha Balakrishna, Business Executive Officer of MAGGI, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad: “MAGGI is a brand made for Malaysians. As such, in the spirit of the Chinese New Year, we extended our initiative to our senior folks as a gesture of appreciation with the hope that our contributions will bring them some festive joy, reminiscent of their warm memories with their loved ones and in their younger days. We are humbled to see many Malaysians coming together through this campaign to show their support and give back to the community.”

The ten elderly care homes selected to receive the contributions from Nestlé’s ‘MAGGI Gong Xi Masak, Gong Xi Meriah’ Chinese New Year campaign included Rumah Charis, Pusat Jagaan Wargamas Air Tenang, Sahana Old Folks Home and Noble Care in Klang Valley; Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Orang-orang Tua Islam Titian Abadi and Darul Hanan in Pulau Pinang; Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas Nur Ehsan and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Kurang Upaya in Johor; Mesra Homecare Centre in Kelantan and Pusat Penjagaan Orang Tua Grannies in Pahang.

Ms Suzanne, House Manager of Rumah Charis, shared: “One of our oldest residents, 92-year-old Dorcas, who finds joy in helping the caregiver cook on a daily basis, was particularly excited in preparing the Chinese New Year dishes, made more special thanks to the food supply contributions from Nestlé! Indeed, we’re thankful and blessed that this has brought all the residents closer together during this meaningful celebration.”

For Pusat Jagaan Wargamas Air Tenang, the contributions and support from Nestlé were especially poignant this year, as they had experienced the devastating flash flood in December last year.

Speaking about this experience, Puan Saroja, House Manager of Pusat Jagaan Wargamas Air Tenang, said: “The flood had damaged a lot of the residents’ belongings, including furniture, mattresses, electrical items and clothes which had to be disposed of. We’re thankful that individuals and organisations like Nestlé are helping us recover from the aftermath of the flood,” said Puan Saroja.

Nestlé’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in conjunction with the ‘MAGGI Gong Xi Masak, Gong Xi Meriah’ Chinese New Year campaign saw the organisation contributing RM0.10 for every contest entry received from the public, bringing the total contributions to RM81,000.

