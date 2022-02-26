Magnum 4D attains WLA’s Level 3 Responsible Gaming Certification

MAGNUM Corporation Sdn Bhd has reached another milestone by becoming the first Malaysian lottery corporation to achieve Level 3 Responsible Gaming certification from the World Lottery Association (WLA).

Magnum takes Responsible Gaming seriously and submitted its application to the World Lottery Association to ensure global best practices are being executed and strictly adhered to throughout the Organisation for customers, partners, stakeholders, communities and employees.

Recently, the WLA International Advisory Panel for Responsible Gaming Certification vetted through Magnum’s application and evaluated all the items submitted as required under the RG Level 3 Framework and found that Magnum had indeed complied and put in place the appropriate controls, procedures and initiatives to warrant the Level 3 certification endorsement.

A statement by the World Lotteries Association reads: “Responsible Gaming is the lottery sector's most critical element of Corporate Social Responsibility. As such, it is essential that WLA member lotteries not only grow their sales and returns to good causes but that they facilitate responsible play. In 2006, the WLA adopted the Responsible Gaming Principles and a Responsible Gaming Framework aimed at protecting lottery players around the world. This effort and commitment ensures not only that our public is protected but also that revenues are sustained for the public good.”

A key element in the RG Framework is to provide annual training to all employees, sales operators and agencies to ensure the alignment of Responsible Gaming practices are well-integrated throughout their business operations. Magnum ensures the entire workforce understands the importance of educating and providing all players with the most accurate information regarding Responsible Gaming to avoid harms of excessive playing habits in the community.



Apart from that, Magnum also launched its inaugural Responsible Gaming (RG) week to promote RG awareness amongst players. In conjunction with its RG week which will be held in May every year, Magnum will distribute and display various RG-related materials in all outlets and practise promoting healthy playing habits. For better awareness, RG information will be made available at all digital touchpoints including its website, social media platforms, and online app.

To educate players better, Magnum has specially designed a self-assessment tool to help them to understand their gaming habits and how to take corrective action where needed. To assist the community, Magnum has engaged with Gambling Rehab Centre (GRC) in Kuala Lumpur which specialises in providing rehabilitation treatment to provide the necessary assistance for excessive players in Malaysia.

Magnum Corporation Sdn Berhad Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Lawrence Lim Swee Lin said: “Magnum is committed to provide an environment which encourages a safe gaming experience to all our players. We have studied other notable worldwide lotteries and are committed to elevate our gaming experience further for the safety of our community. As a private corporation, we are proud to be the first lottery in Malaysia to achieve this Level 3 certification and will continue to lead the industry to discharge best practices in Responsible Gaming in Malaysia.”

Magnum encourages players to continue enjoying a responsible gaming experience. Seek more information from the MagnumCares Facebook page.