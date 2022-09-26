Magnum 4D Jackpot won with only RM2

A 51-year-old businessman from Johor became an instant multi-millionaire, winning Magnum 4D Jackpot Grand Prize RM4.5 million on 21 September 2022. He said winning the fortune was unexpected and it was a cry of joy and happiness the moment he found out he strikes the Magnum Jackpot.

The lucky winner played the 4D Jackpot by purchasing straight numbers ticket with RM2.00. The winning numbers 8298 (2nd Prize) and 2871 (3rd Prize) represented fond memories in his life.

“I am an ardent supporter of Magnum 4D for the past 30 years, and always enjoy placing my bet on Magnum 4D Classic, Magnum Jackpot, and mGold games. Although I have always been monitoring my own set of numbers and results, I never expected that I could also become a jackpot winner one day,” the winner shared

“8298 is my lucky number as I bought a vehicle from my friend during his financial difficulties time. From there, I started my own small business, and I was told by my Chinese friends that 8298 is a prosperous number. As for the 2871 number, it is related to my birthday.”

During the result day, I was watching the live results through Magnum 4D website, of which I saw 2871 fall under the starter prize, but later it went up to 3rd prize. The moment I saw both numbers land on the 2nd and 3rd prizes, I shouted for joy. I immediately shared the great news with my loved ones. I was in disbelief till I could not sleep throughout the night,” said the lucky winner.

“My plan is to use the winnings to purchase a property, double up my efforts towards more charitable contributions, and finally, usher in a more meaningful and joyous Deepavali with my family. Thank you, Magnum, for changing my life,” he added.

A Magnum 4D representative stated that we are very happy for our winners, as there were four Jackpot winnings in the past 2 months (August till September 2022); we also have another Magnum Life Grand Prize winner on 10 September 2022, winning RM1000 every day for 20 years. We would like to congratulate all winners and hope that the prize money will bring upon positive changes to their lives. It is easy to play with Magnum 4D.

