Magnum 4D unveils spectacular new Draw Auditorium in Jalan Pudu

The new Draw Auditorium is meticulously designed, showcasing an interior that harmoniously blends modern aesthetics with an atmosphere of stylish luxury, thoughtfully curated to transport audiences into an immersive and memorable draw experience, as part of Magnum 4D’s commitment to continuously improve and elevate customer experience.

KUALA LUMPUR: Feeling lucky? Magnum 4D has recently announced the much-awaited unveiling of its new Draw Auditorium. Located at Wisma Magnum in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, this establishment has set the stage for a truly exciting, and spectacular draw experience.

Non-Muslim members of the public who of 21 years and above of age are invited to come experience the excitement, explore the stylish ambience, and witness the enjoyment as the live draw proceedings reveal the winning numbers that promises a draw experience like no other.

The Draw Auditorium is open at 6pm on Draw Days which are every Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday and on selected Special Draw days on Tuesday.

More information can be found on the company’s website at www.magnum4D.my or you can call its customer support line at 03-9212 2800.