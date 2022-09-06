$!Magnum Kungfu Stamp and Win Campaign

Magnum launched a Kungfu Stamp and Win Campaign from 22 August till 16 October 2022, where lucky customers may purchase any Magnum Lucky Pick ticket worth RM10 and above, and they will stand to win prizes up for grabs worth over RM1,000,000.
Customers will be rewarded some amazing gifts such as free Magnum Life tickets and premium gifts each time they complete each stamp. Once customers had completed all 4 stamps (in 1 stamp card), they are entitled to the lucky draw to win the Grand Prize of a Proton X50.
Buy more tickets during this campaign period to increase your chances today! There is no limit on how many entries you can submit. Hurry! Visit your nearest Magnum store to purchase and participate today!
This is a not-to-be-missed Contest as we intend to spread our joy and bring a smile to our customers who have been so supportive through the years.
Magnum 4D Kungfu Stampcard Campaign
Campaign Period: 22 August 2022 – 16 October 2022
3 simple steps to participate:
STEP 1: Buy any Magnum lucky pick ticket worth RM10 & above and receive 1 stamp.
STEP 2: Get rewarded when you complete a stamp! Redeem instant prizes for the first 3 stamps.
STEP 3: Complete all 4 stamps. Submit your stamp card at any Magnum store to qualify for the Grand Prize lucky draw.
Prizes:
Grand Prize: Proton X50 1.5T Standard x 1 winner
2nd Prizes: RM5,000 worth of shopping vouchers x 5 winners
3rd Prizes: RM1,000 worth of shopping vouchers x 15 winners
Consolation Prizes: RM500 worth of shopping vouchers x 30 winners
Link: https://www.magnum4d.my/en/highlight-details/promotion/2022/KungFu-Stamp-Card-Campaign-2022