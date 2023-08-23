Magnum named ‘Company of the Year’ at the Prestigious Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2023

PETALING JAYA: Magnum Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Magnum) was honoured ‘Company of the Year’ under the number forecast operator (NFO) category for Social and Community Care initiatives at the prestigious Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2023, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on 26 July 2023.

The coveted award recognised Magnum’s commitment towards corporate social responsibility activities in the areas of outstanding community initiatives and dedication towards overall societal welfare throughout 2022, including financial contributions, sustainability initiatives, and philanthropic activities for various underprivileged communities across Malaysia, totalling approximately RM2.5 million.

2022 saw Magnum continue its relentless efforts to champion various causes from welfare and community, health, and well-being, to education, and environmental issues while also addressing targets set by the United Nation’s Sustainability Development Goals.

Magnum contributed significantly towards uplifting the lives of the B40, Orang Asli, OKU, single mothers, and refugee communities, positively impacting and empowering over 26,000 lives throughout the nation.

Significant Press Statement projects include providing food and essential aid, home enhancement and restoration initiatives at welfare homes, supporting learning and upskilling opportunities, and providing quality medical and health support. At the same time, over 6,000 students received various educational assistance, as part of Magnum’s effort to help enhance education excellence in the country.

In addition, more than 1,300 hours were contributed by over 250 Magnum employees in 2022 in the newly established Magnum Volunteering Programme. Notable results include planting 500 trees, recycling over 5,000 kg of items, caring for rescued animals, beach cleaning activities, and implementing sustainable practices at welfare homes.