Magnum named ‘Company of the Year’ at the Prestigious Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2023

PETALING JAYA: Magnum Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Magnum) was honoured ‘Company of the Year’ under the number forecast operator (NFO) category for Social and Community Care initiatives at the prestigious Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2023, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on 26 July 2023.
The coveted award recognised Magnum’s commitment towards corporate social responsibility activities in the areas of outstanding community initiatives and dedication towards overall societal welfare throughout 2022, including financial contributions, sustainability initiatives, and philanthropic activities for various underprivileged communities across Malaysia, totalling approximately RM2.5 million.
2022 saw Magnum continue its relentless efforts to champion various causes from welfare and community, health, and well-being, to education, and environmental issues while also addressing targets set by the United Nation’s Sustainability Development Goals.
Magnum contributed significantly towards uplifting the lives of the B40, Orang Asli, OKU, single mothers, and refugee communities, positively impacting and empowering over 26,000 lives throughout the nation.
Significant projects include providing food and essential aid, home enhancement and restoration initiatives at welfare homes, supporting learning and upskilling opportunities, and providing quality medical and health support. At the same time, over 6,000 students received various educational assistance, as part of Magnum's effort to help enhance education excellence in the country.
In addition, more than 1,300 hours were contributed by over 250 Magnum employees in 2022 in the newly established Magnum Volunteering Programme. Notable results include planting 500 trees, recycling over 5,000 kg of items, caring for rescued animals, beach cleaning activities, and implementing sustainable practices at welfare homes.
Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Executive Vice President – Group Chief Commercial Officer Datuk Chan Chee Fai, expressed his gratitude, “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition which is truly a testament to our efforts and commitment towards making a positive impact in the community we serve and the environment we operate in.
“To be recognised by this prestigious platform only encourages us to strive stronger in ensuring greater impact towards our social and environmental footprint. We are humbled by this recognition and will continue our commitment to drive meaningful change, and to create a more sustainable future for everyone”.
This prestigious recognition is also truly timely for Magnum as 2022 saw the company further solidify its sustainability agenda driven by a strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment towards instilling sustainable practices throughout its business operations.
A commitment that is further recognised with its inclusion within FTSE Russell’s FTSE4GOOD indices, a recognition testament to its robust corporate responsibility and sound ESG practices. In 2021, Magnum obtained a 4-star rating, reflecting the company in the top 25 per cent by ESG Ratings amongst public listed companies.