Magnum’s community support program provides financial aid to needy individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Magnum’s commitment to supporting the needy and less fortunate in society is demonstrated through its “Magnum Cares” Community Support program, which responds to the needs of disadvantaged individuals in the communities it serves.

Recently, Vice President 2 - Regional Head, Selangor and East Coast, Lim See Chin, handed over donation cheques totaling RM4,500 to three beneficiaries from Kuala Lumpur to alleviate their financial burdens.

The program provided RM1,500 in aid to each recipient: Thien Ka Yen (55 years old, from Kepong), Nirmala S. Sangaralingam (44 years old, from Jinjang Utara), and Karuppiah Vellaisamy (71 years old, from Jalan San Peng).

Ka Yen was left with a nerve injury in his upper limbs and has been using a wheelchair for transportation since a car accident in Sabah in 1988, while Nirmala and Karuppiah are both receiving weekly dialysis treatment due to end-stage renal failure.